3 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On October 17, 2024

This Thursday, October 17, 2024, is a day for good news and a few very happy zodiac signs on the receiving end of an unexpected fortune.

Moon square Pluto presents us with the idea that if we are brave enough to literally do what we wish to do, then we will reap the rewards of such actions. Pluto is all about the transformative powers that be, and for three zodiac signs, that power is within our grasp on Thursday.

Advertisement

This helps open the doors to great fortune and a much better experience overall. We feel fearless on Thursday, and we do get things done. We are not afraid of the unknown, which is what broadens our horizons in terms of experience and the good fortune we will see happen.

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on October 17, 2024:

1. Scorpio

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Advertisement

It's not so much that you don't expect the good fortune coming your way but more along the lines of being surprised that it hasn't come sooner. This isn't a disappointment, but a surprise and an elation. You created this luck and truly welcomed the beautiful experience you are about to have.

You are due for a bout of great fortune, and while you have always felt 'worthy' of such things, the idea is coming to you. It makes sense, even if it's unexpected.

After all, you've put all you have into your work, and whether that work is personal, romantic, or business-oriented, you have always felt as though you were meant to be this fortunate. Moon square Pluto shows up to remind you where you came from and how far you've come.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

You are not unaccustomed to fearlessness, and you'll once again get to take up that mantel. You look past your actions and perhaps laugh at the foolish things you've done and experienced. All that is OK; it serves to further.

You are fully aware of who you are now. You've formed habits to become one of the luckiest zodiac signs. Moon square Pluto shows you that you are now the sum of all your previous actions, what you've turned into is a person of great character, Sagittarius. This day puts you in the right position to receive great rewards.

Advertisement

We could call this unexpected fortune, but it's more of a natural progression for you. You tried very hard to be a good person, and now, you are starting to see how this has worked for you. And truly, you are about to see some fierce good fortune head your way.

3. Capricorn

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Advertisement

Nothing like a little unexpected good fortune, and well, you're here for it all. That's the thing about you, Capricorn. You don't doubt good fortune when it shows up on your doorstep. Sure, you have your moments of doubt and suspicion, but not this time. What Moon square Pluto brings you is opportunity, and you are open to that.

You'll see that October 17 is no ordinary run-of-the-mill day for you, as what's happening ushers in a world of positivity. Hey, that can't be beat, and you're not saying no to it. You've learned your lessons well, Capricorn, and you know there are definitely moments when you have to go with the flow.

And the flow is taking you all the way to great fortune. If you mess up, so what? You'll try, try again, as they say. You are here for the full experience of life, and while there are down moments, there are also great, superior moments and on this day, you get to experience one or more.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.