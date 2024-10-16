3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve On October 17, 2024

October 17, 2024 allows three zodiac signs to get right into the drastic life improvements we've been putting off for far too long.

There's a very 'active' vibe that comes with this day's astrological transit, Venus in Sagittarius, and this aspect will have Leo, Scorpio and Capricorn focused on what they want to the point where nothing stands in the way of getting it.

If anything strikes us as evident regarding Venus in Sagittarius, it's the idea that love is involved. Because Venus in Sagittarius is truly one of those 'follow your heart' transits, we will see that if we DO follow our hearts on Thursday, we will see drastic improvements.

At the heart of it all, we want to feel happier and crave real change. Sagittarius energy puts us in touch with who we really are and where we want to go with that knowledge. October 17 puts together the pieces for us, and we're left with a genuine desire to change, improve and be the best we can be.

Three zodiac signs whose lives drastically improve on October 17, 2024:

1. Leo

If anyone can take a lemon and make lemonade out of it, it's you, Leo, but let's not stop at lemonade; you're the person who can spin gold out of burlap. You are quite creative in recreating yourself and at it again.

You are one of the most creative signs of the zodiac. During the transit of Venus in Sagittarius, you fully recognize that changes need to be made and that if you want something done, then you have to be the one who does it. You are strong, brave, and daring, showing these traits during Venus in Sagittarius.

This transit also brings to mind why you are so creative and directed; it's all because you love yourself. That's not a conceit; it's a self-preserving trait that works for you, and it will be during Venus in Sagittarius that you get to try your hand at something new. Drastic improvements, here we come, Leo.

2. Scorpio

Venus in Sagittarius shows you that there's always hope, even if you feel you've failed in the past. Well, the past is dead, and that's the end. You are living in the present, where the power is. If you need to implement great change in your life, go for it, Scorpio.

You've been feeling as if only a drastic change will do, and while that sounds dramatic, it's the only way things will get done in your life. You experience self-love. You respect your life so much that you want to give yourself only good things.

So, the failures of the past are now lessons to be learned from, and that's an easy enough path for you to take. What you've got now is the present, and the lessons that got you here are the ones that will help you make that remarkable change in your life. Failure, begone!

3. Capricorn

With Venus in Sagittarius in motion, you will feel focused and determined to change something. Because the stars are on your side, you'll know that what you have in mind is destined to 'become.'

You are tired of complaining and hearing yourself say that you need to change without ever making the motions to make that change. Now, it's all different. Now, you see the future as something you need to mold to your liking, and while you 'never know what will happen,' you certainly know that you can at least try.

And try you will, because during the transit of Venus in Sagittarius, you not only feel great about who you are and what you're capable of, but you feel supported by the universe. So, let that drastic change take place. Are you up for it, Capricorn? Yeah, you are.

