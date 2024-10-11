3 Zodiac Signs Attract New Opportunities On October 12, 2024

On October 12, 2024, Libra, Sagittarius and Pisces attract new opportunities thanks to the placement of the Sun trine Moon in our cosmic sky. Many things tend to go our way during such a positively charged transit, including the attraction of great new opportunities.

Sun trine Moon instills a sort of charmed self-confidence within us. This means that we're fairly sure of ourselves at this point and are also magnetic. We literally attract goodness and light. This light opens the doors to positive experiences, and opportunity is one of them.

With these new opportunities on the menu, we can now make a decent selection as to what we wish to pursue. Being clearheaded and thoughtful, we know that we need to avoid time traps and negative thinking, and with the Sun's bright light trine the Moon, that's easy enough to do. We attract to ourselves only the best.

Three zodiac signs attract new opportunities on October 12, 2024:

1. Libra

Artulina, KayDesigns Stuff, Khaneeros | Canva Pro

You know what it's like to be in a bad mood and watch how all things negative suddenly attract themselves to you. This is a huge lesson and worth learning for every sign of the zodiac, but you, as a Libra, crave knowledge and understanding and get to see how the Law of Attraction really works.

OK, so you've learned that being in a bad mood draws badness to you, and well, that's not an option on this day. And, with the astrological weather presenting us with Sun trine Moon, you understand that like attracts like, which, in your case, means a good mood attracts more of the same.

In your case, the timing of it all has you on the receiving end of some rare very fortunate opportunities. You have attracted these prime choices to yourself, Libra, which helps you believe in yourself even more. Once you begin this positivity run, you won't be able to stop. And that's a good thing.

2. Sagittarius

Artulina, KayDesigns Stuff, Khaneeros | Canva Pro

When you realize you can attract new and positive opportunities, you'll treat it all with kid gloves, recognizing that this is very special treatment and that the universe is doing you a solid during the Sun trine Moon.

Sun trine Moon shows you that what you have right now can be made into more and more should you be interested. You will be making good use out of the Law of Attraction at this time because you tend to be very inspired, and on this day, your inspired ideas will attract some exceptional interest to you.

You may be approached at this time to partake in something that sounds amazing and promising. For the first time in a long while, you'll feel youthful and energized at the idea that whatever you did attracted this groovy opportunity. Now, you're in the flow, Sagittarius; the rest is up to you.

3. Pisces

Artulina, KayDesigns Stuff, Khaneeros | Canva Pro

By being in the right place at the right time, you'll find that opportunity seems to seek you out. Now, of course, you are the one who is responsible for putting yourself in the right place at the right time, and so much of that has to do with self-love and self-respect. Long gone are the days when you allow room for jeopardy.

You want safety, security and a loving environment to live and thrive, and because you happen to gel well with Sun trine Moon, you'll see that the opportunities you attract are the ones you always wanted to come your way.

So, this gives you the impression that all you really have to do to attract money or stellar opportunities is to believe in them. You lack all doubts now, Pisces, and that's a rare position. Still, you are fortunate enough to feel this way, and what it brings you in return is satisfaction and hope.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.