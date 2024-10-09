3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On October 10, 2024

October 10, 2024 shows us what being blessed with good fortune is all about. While that can be translated as many things, we'll see that for three zodiac signs, the goodness we will receive not only benefits us, but also those around us.

While we are in a good mood, we get things done. Perhaps we find a productivity hack to get our time back and accomplish more than we could imagine, as much positive energy surrounds us. This lunar transit tells us that if we wish to create more good luck, that is up to us.

The cosmos merely echoes what we've already started, so if we know ourselves as people who have put in great efforts, we may also know ourselves as people who are about to be blessed with good fortune. So much of this is available to us due to the placement of Venus alongside our Moon's orbit.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on October 10, 2024:

1. Aries

Anna Kucherova | Canva Pro

You are blessed with good fortune on October 10, and much of that fortune has to do with love and romance. You see how you are not alone and that you are also well-loved and appreciated in this discovery.

Well, that's a fine thing to learn, mainly because you tend to wonder if anyone loves you. Yes, that sounds and is a sign of self-pity, but we all go through moments of doubt and wonder in this way. You like to 'know' where you stand regarding love and relationships.

Thursday that lets you know where you stand, and what feels so blessed about this day is that you hear it in literal words. Don't be surprised if, during the Moon-Venus alignment, you are told you are loved by the people you want to hear it from. It's a good day for love and sharing love.

2. Gemini

Anna Kucherova | Canva Pro

Face it: you often feel lonely, and perhaps you think you are the loneliest person in the world. Still, you face the day and do your thing correctly, even when you believe you're alone. You're not only NOT alone, you are well loved and very much on someone's mind.

You don't always believe in love because you've seen people push their soulmate away. You're also aware of how others have a warped perception of love and romance, but there's that part of you that never wants to give up on the thought, and you get a taste of 'how the other side lives.'

You will find yourself being someone on the receiving end of someone else's affection. That's right, Gemini. Someone likes you a LOT, and they will show you that it's worth believing in and that you are blessed to know what love is once again.

3. Scorpio

Anna Kucherova | Canva Pro

Not only are you up for a bit of good fortune, but your fortune is going to come in the form of you and someone else finally agreeing on something that needed a conclusion a long time ago. This is starting to look like something between you and a loved one.

The blessing of good fortune is blocking you and your partner from finally reaching an agreement. Once you get rid of bad luck's energy, this is done, you can move on freely together. It would be best if you made that 'one thing' happen to reach that place of peace, and this is the day to make that happen.

You'll see that during the Moon-Venus alignment, all things are loving and safe; nobody's getting on anyone's nerves, and both you and your partner are willing to face facts about the relationship. This is great, and it sets things up for a beautiful future where nobody fears confrontation, and all goes well in your world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.