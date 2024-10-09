5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On October 10, 2024

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, five zodiac signs will have powerful horoscopes, but the rest are encouraged to anchor themselves within too. So pull up your power shoes, tighten that faith belt, and let your inner creative take control. If you can't believe in magic during the Halloween Season, when will you believe in it?

First of all, Mars in Cancer stands out as a cosmic benefactor. So, the essence of good fortune will come to the collective's doorstep when they trust their inner voice in their actions and decisions. It's the path of emotional intelligence.

Mars opposite Pluto retrograde in Capricorn is also highlighted here as beneficial. So, some of the actions you take may be in direct opposition to socio-cultural trends and expectations that are detrimental or helpful to your well-being.

Finally, Venus in Scorpio brings a touch of sweetness and saltiness to the mix by reminding us that if we wish for good lives, we must actively create pockets of time for such indulgences. Whether playing board games, chatting with your parents, listening to a true crime podcast, or enjoying chocolate-covered strawberries, do at least one small thing on Thursday to have a powerful horoscope day.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on October 10, 2024:

1. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Pisces most compatible zodiac signs on Thursday: Cancer & Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 8 p.m.

Pisces, the horoscope energy on Thursday is fabulous for you! If you feel called to, bask in the sun for a while (but do wear sunscreen!). Let the world's small wonders boost your energy and spirit — whether that's a ladybug on a leaf, a blooming flower, or a fluffy cloud that looks like your pet dog — lift your spirit. You will naturally open the path for your blessings to come to you.

Also, treat yourself to something delicious on this day. Sweet tooth or savory, you get to choose what it will be. The point is to sync yourself with the experiences you wish to have, whether sweet or deliciously savory!

2. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Scorpio's most compatible zodiac signs on Thursday: other Scorpios

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 9 p.m.

Scorpio, the energy on Thursday is restful but also watchful... for you. If you lean into it, your intuition will be triggered, plus messages from your subconscious will float up to the surface. Journal what you observe or discover. The pieces will come together eventually and reveal deep insights.

You are also encouraged to be more spiritual on this day. Whether that's a conventional form of spiritual expression or unconventional, the final goal is to feel at peace and create a safe space for yourself to be your authentic self. You will find your blessings there too.

3. Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac signs with Taurus on Thursday: Leo & other Tauruses

Best time of the day for Taurus: 3 p.m.

Taurus, the energy in store for you on Thursday is like a deep well of knowledge. You will have to expend some effort to draw out the treasures from within, but there's no reason why this process needs to be mind-numbing or painful. After all, a little bit of creativity can help you marvelously on this path, like creating a vision board, or junk journaling.

You are also encouraged to go stargazing on this day. It will bring out the whimsical side of your personality, which in turn will help you with the above. Expect only the unexpected! Plus some deep insights.

4. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign with Libra on Thursday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Libra: 2 p.m.

Libra, Thursday's horoscope has a stillness to it that will require you to turn inward and be more introverted. If you fight against it, you may lose out on your blessings. But if you go with the flow, you will suddenly find inspiration, ideas, and a lot of other surprises along the way. Good ones only! Those of you who are highly active may find this challenging to do. In that case, blend the two through physical activities that still give you space to be solo. This can be running on a treadmill with music in your ears, doing some freestyle boxing with a punching bag, or kicking a ball (solo) in your backyard.

5. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign with Aries on Thursday: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 8 a.m./p.m

Aries, your horoscope on Thursday is all about style and fun! Lean into this and let your inner creativity shine. How will you choose to express yourself artistically through your clothes, expression, hobbies, and more? The answer will lead you straight to your blessings. You are also encouraged to carve out some time to engage with water. Whether you do this by going swimming or drawing a relaxing bath for yourself, deep insights and rejuvenation of your soul await you on this path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.