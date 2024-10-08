3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True On October 9, 2024

On October 9, 2024, three zodiac signs may show that dreams come true and bring great satisfaction. The astrological chart of the day shows us that Wednesday's transit, Moon square Neptune, is sort of the ruler of dreams; while that might sound nocturnal, it covers the entire day.

The dreams we have that will come true today are the ones we secretly keep in our hearts. We are unsure if we can ever manifest these dreams, and many of us didn't even think it was possible to bring forth such a brief idea. Yet, here we are, and it's happening.

Something interesting this way comes, and we will see that we are much stronger than we thought, especially when making a reality out of a mere thought. This kind of manifestation is possible on Wednesday, and for three zodiac signs — probable.

Three zodiac signs whose dreams come true on October 9, 2024:

1. Gemini

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You are trying to rethink something you've been stuck on for a while. You have it in your mind that this project or creative endeavor must look a certain way, and when it doesn't, you get frustrated.

All that will change, however, Wednesday utilizes the power of Moon square Neptune to make things happen. So, while there may be a degree of compromise to deal with, eventually, you will see your dream come true.

It may take a little more time than you want, Gemini, but knowing that you can realize this dream makes you feel confident about future projects. While you can make your dream come true, you are also OK with the compromises involved. That's maturity.

2. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You've always had certain dreams in mind, and while you don't always count on those dreams to come true for you, you still hold out waiting just in case. Fortunately, your dreams are not so far-fetched that they cannot come true, and you will see at least one of them become real.

It's really about choosing the right dream to come true rather than holding on to hopes for all of them to become real. You are somewhat of a realist, Virgo, so you don't expect much, but you have your heart set on at least that one thing.

And that one thing will come true for you, Virgo, and it will show you that you have not held on to hope for naught. It's OK to dream big, and the fact that you dream realistically really helps things move along. Moon square Neptune adds the magic to that equation and brings you the satisfaction of knowing you can do it.

3. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

What you are up against is the idea that you really, really want something to happen, yet you can't imagine it ever coming true for you, Scorpio. This kind of negativity is personal, and it's something you can get over, as you will.

What you're looking at during this time is the idea that your dream is so special and sacred to you that you've started to wonder if perhaps it's all in your mind and that you can't possibly have what you want. You will take the opposite track, as that thinking only prevents dreams from coming true.

And so, you can see your dream through simply by changing your attitude. If you once perceived your dream as impossible, Moon square Neptune will change that perception for you and let you experience a real dream come true. Nice going.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.