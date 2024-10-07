3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On October 8, 2024

On October 8, 2024, three zodiac signs will confront their past and overcome whatever heartache they still have to heal from. The astrology of the day brings us the Moon opposite Jupiter, a very helpful transit for healing and overcoming hardships. With the Moon opposite Jupiter, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Aquarius zodiac signs come to terms with their bitter past experiences.

We can all agree that getting over the past is not as easy as it sounds and that if someone told us to get over it, we'd probably resent them for even saying something so glibly. The fact is that, while we all have our personal stories, getting over them isn't that easy, and we need to go at our own pace.

Advertisement

However, during the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, we are presented with the alternative, sticking with the past forever, hopelessly stuck, never moving off of it. This idea terrifies the three zodiac signs enough to do something about it, and on October 8, 2024, we do just that. We shall overcome, right?

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on October 8, 2024:

1. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

You've got your story, and you're sticking with it. That is, until that story becomes so much of a burden you feel it's getting tired. You can only hold this story up like a burning torch for so long, as you, yourself, have come to resent it as it's not doing you any good.

Of course, your past is being referred to here. While you're entitled to hold it up as a crutch for as long as you wish, you know you can't do this anymore. It's time to overcome this obstacle and heal from hurts that the past caused you. Truly, enough is enough, and you feel ready to let it go.

What helps you to move on and accept healing is the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, which shows you your choices: you can stick with the past and go nowhere, or you can let it go finally and progress into a happy future. What will you choose?

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You might have thought that you gave up the past a while ago, as you haven't been as plagued by it as you ordinarily are, and yet, Tuesday reminds you that you cannot lie to yourself about certain things. During Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll use that Jupiter energy to be honest with yourself; this is the first step to healing.

Your heart was broken, and somewhere along the lines, you decided that this pain defines who you are. Identifying with pain and the past has done you nothing but harm, and you are so, so tired of living in that negative space.

Advertisement

Fortunately for you, as a Sagittarius, the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter does you a good turn or helps you do yourself a good turn. This is the day you decide to let go of the past, as it feels sincere. You can do it, Sagittarius; don't look back!

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

The first thing you'll understand during the Moon opposite Jupiter transit is that everything happens in its own time, and you can't stop the motion once the healing energy decides to take place. That energy is all around you during the Moon opposite Jupiter, and you can't say no to it.

You'll see that it's nearly impossible for you to find an excuse to stay stuck in the past. So much time has passed, and while you like to take time to get to the point, you mean business. You have to get over it, and you know it.

This isn't because someone told you you need to get over it. It's because you recognize yourself as someone who fears change. You cling to the ways of the past because you fear the unknown, and all of that potentially changes for the better, Aquarius. It's time to let go.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.