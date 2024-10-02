Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024, lets us know that if we try hard enough, we can attain whatever we need, and in this case, three zodiac signs need most desperately to get through the recent struggles we've been enduring. Astrology has it that during Moon trine Jupiter, we learn to rise above and end up victorious.

Taurus, Leo and Virgo zodiac signs will partake in that good Jupiter energy, and we will see to it that we do not fail. It's not that there's any pressure on us to succeed, but it's more along the lines of success and achieving personal goal. On October 3, we refuse to give up. The existing struggles will have to wait...or they will have to leave.

It's that simple. What it will feel like for three zodiac signs on this day is like a request being handed to us. This ultimatum feels like it's saying to us: Freedom and happiness or struggle. Which one do you want? The answer is clear, and the action is, too. We end the struggle during Moon trine Jupiter.

The struggle ends for three zodiac signs on October 3, 2024:

1. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

The most amazing thing is about to take place in your life, Taurus, and it will end up feeling like you've had the answers within you, all along. This refers to how you perceive the struggles that presently plague you. Are they as serious as you've come to believe, or is this just a passing phase?

Ah, that's when things start to make sense for you, as Moon trine Jupiter on October 3, bringing together the pieces that let you know that struggle is not what your life is about. You've given too much to understanding your struggle as something you must lug around indefinitely, and that's just not true.

So, Taurus, you can look forward to a new way of thinking, as the transit of Moon trine Jupiter is here to show you the light side of things. Why struggle any longer when you can either accept and move along, or reject and move along? Either way...you can let this go and be happy.

2. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

During Moon trine Jupiter, you'll feel so adamant about getting something done that you won't have time to consider how much of a struggle it all is. In other words, you'll be able to distance yourself from the concept of struggle on this day, October 3, 2024.

Usually, you rise and shine and almost immediately grip with the idea that that one struggle of yours still hasn't ended. Because you've got Moon trine Jupiter on your side during this day, Leo, you'll see that you're starting to feel less burdened by this struggle and more aware of the idea that there's more to life than just struggling.

This day brings you strength and hope and lets you see that there's much more to your life than sticking with that one thing that never really brings you joy...or relief. This struggle of yours may have seen its last day, and if not...you'll make it so, Leo, as this is something you can do very well.

3. Virgo

Twemoji | Canva

While you aren't keen on having lessons rapidly invade your life, you still know that you need to learn them if you are to move on happily. You've been struggling with this one thing for what feels like years now, and the lesson you'll receive on this day, October 3, during the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, is the one that tells you it's OK to let it go.

That means...let go of the struggle. Is it that easy to do? No, but that doesn't mean it's impossible either. If the lesson of the day is trying to get you to see that you are in charge of how you perceive the struggles of your life, then during Moon trine Jupiter, you'll see all of this as necessary and temporary.

That's it. You had to endure what you had to endure, and now, you're on the other side of it all. It's good, and it means that you're not only a survivor but a real trooper, too. You are saying no to struggle on October 3 because you no longer see your life as burdened or weighed down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.