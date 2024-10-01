3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True On October 2, 2024

On October 2, 2024, three zodiac signs may see their dreams come true, as all things are possible during this day's transit, Moon conjunct Mercury. Astrology tells us that it's all about the Mercury aspect here and how, during this time, we allow in for possibility; once this starts, all is possible.

So, this day cannot be as wonderful as it will be without making success happen by participating in the process. This means that so much of what we have to offer is about belief; do we believe that we can make our dreams come true or are we just waiting around for the universe to fulfill it for us?

During the Moon's conjunct Mercury transit, it becomes obvious that all it takes to make a dream come true is to believe in it to the core. Three zodiac signs are fully equipped with that kind of positive affirmation, and so, on October 2, we get to see our dreams come true.

Three zodiac signs whose dreams come true on October 2, 2024:

1. Taurus

You aren't the kind of person who sits around dreaming; well, you do to a point, but you're much more interested in spending that time trying to figure out ways to manifest those dreams, as you've got a load of great ones on the runway. You've got big dreams, and you are unsurprised when they come true for you on October 2, 2024.

What you've got helping you along is the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, which not only puts you in touch with the reality that your dreams can and are coming true but that it's also about timing. You must strike while the iron is hot if you want that dream to come true, and you do.

This day is about action for you, Taurus, and it's just what you need to jumpstart your amazing energy. Sure, you can be a lazy bum and hang out, hoping your dreams will come true one day, but why bother waiting? Moon conjunct Mercury is here to help get things moving along for you.

2. Sagittarius

The weird thing about this day, October 2, is that your dreams of yourself and your life are starting to pan out as truths. What you believed yourself to be when you were just a kid now seems like your standard reality. You are now literally living the dream. You saw this when you were a child, and now here you are, an adult, and it all looks as you pictured it.

That's how Moon conjunct Mercury shows you that within you, Sagittarius, there's the purest power of manifestation; you're a lot stronger than you thought, and this day puts that power on the map.

What you also get at this time is that the universe is working with you to help you see that you are a part of what makes your dreams come true, which means you have to stay on it. That your dreams are coming true doesn't mean you can take a break from dreaming; in fact, keep up the good intentions, Sagittarius, as they are working.

3. Aquarius

Let the world around you share their opinions and doubts; all you know is that they are entitled to their thoughts, but those thoughts — especially when they are opinions on YOUR life — are incorrect. You have major dreams, and while those dreams seem impossible to others, they are very real to you, and you mean to see them through.

On October 2, you'll get a very obvious sign that lets you know it's OK to stand tall in your conviction. While you can be suggestible, Aquarius, you are sometimes no one to be too rattled. So what if your friends don't believe in your dreams? They're YOUR dreams, not theirs.

And so, during Moon conjunct Mercury, when your dreams do come true, you can smile gently at the naysayers, knowing that sticking with it is what brought you what you wanted. This is yours to know, to have, and to hold. Your persistence led to your dreams coming true, and Moon conjunct Mercury helped make that a reality.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.