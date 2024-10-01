3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From The Past On October 2, 2024

Breaking free from the past sounds good in theory, but are we capable of literally doing such a thing? On October 2, 2024, three zodiac signs will put their money where their mouth is and make valiant efforts to leave the past behind...where it should be. Astrologically speaking, we are given a helping hand, as the transit, Moon conjunct Mercury, is here to guide us.

We'd like to think we are advanced enough to set aside a past that bothers us, although this is so much easier said than done. However, during Moon conjunct Mercury, we might notice that the idea of breaking free from the past already happened.

Sometimes, we want something so badly that we don't know when it actually comes through for us, as we're so used to the act of hoping that we hardly notice the results of our efforts. On October 2, during Moon conjunct Mercury, we finally figured it out: we really have broken free from our past. It's real, and for three zodiac signs, it's time to live in that truth.

Three zodiac signs break free from the past on October 2, 2024:

1. Leo

How many times have the people in your life told you that you need to grow up and start thinking about something other than the glory days? Hey, look, if anyone has a past that's worth bringing up again and again, it's you, Leo, but the truth is that this past of yours is really in the way of your progress.

What you'll see happening on this day, October 2, is that during the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, you start to feel uncomfortable. Things will speed along rapidly, and the idea of breaking free from the past suddenly seems like a very appealing idea.

You've known for a while now that you can't live in the past, and you've also really started to pick up on the fact that you are exhausting the people in your life with your tales of old. It's time to live your life in the present, and for the first time, you feel ready to give yourself the green light on this one.

2. Virgo

You have always been a big proponent of holding on to the past as if you owe the past a debt and you want to make good on that. The thing is, the past still exists as a mental construct for you, but on some level, you also recognize that it holds you back, perhaps...too much.

On October 2, you'll be dealing with Moon conjunct Mercury as your guiding light transit, and what this event will make you one of the universe's favorites and bring you a choice: you can revisit the past day in and day out, always being able to rationalize your focus, or, you can break free from this past, without feeling guilty.

That's the kicker here, Virgo; leaving the guilt behind as well as the past. Your sense of obligation has been fulfilled. You owe nothing more to the past, as the stories will remain alive in your heart. What you do realize, however, is that during Moon conjunct Mercury, you must forge ahead, as that is the healthiest path for you at this time.

3. Capricorn

Moon conjunct Mercury is all about speed, memory, and change, and these attributes will come into play for you, Capricorn, on October 2, 2024. What's going on is that you no longer need to uphold certain actions that took place in the distant past. You recognize the divine timing, and you act on it.

While only yesterday you might have fought for the past and made it your business, you now feel as though you've come as far as you can with that kind of thinking. The last thing you want for your life is to feel stuck, and that is why Moon conjunct Mercury comes to the rescue...to unstick you.

You'll find that this day is only one of many that take you on a new journey into the present. You like this, and it feels authentic, Capricorn. You feel you are ready to break free, that it's essential to your happiness. Everything happens of its own accord, and as of this day, October 2, you're in the right place at the right time for freeing yourself of the past.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.