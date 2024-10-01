The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, brings us news from beyond, and depending on how we perceive gut feelings and messages from the universe, we may end up taking these messages to heart. Astrology gives us a New Moon in Libra, and if any transit can transmit an important message to four zodiac signs, it's this one.

Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs will feel an immense desire to listen closely, as we will sense that something important is going on here and that if we're keen enough to pick up on the power of the New Moon in Libra, we might just be able to rise above certain problems or issues. This day, October 2, pushes us to seek answers to age-old questions, as we 'just know' that we'll be resolving much on this day.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on October 2, 2024:

1. Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

When you receive an inner message that tells you to look closely at what you've done, then you know there's something to it, and that if the feeling is 'that' strong, it's probably also helpful and should be paid attention to. On October 2, you'll know this is a good day to reflect on the past.

That's not to say that you should get stuck there, but on this day, during the New Moon in Libra, the best way for you to go about your day is to take into consideration what worked for you in the past and what you came to know as a serious mistake.

That's why this day is important because, during the New Moon in Libra, you will be in touch with past lessons and be able to make good use of that knowledge. Pay attention to your instincts on this day, Libra, and trust in the power of the universe.

2. Scorpio

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

If ever there were a day that you should be paying attention to, it's this one, Scorpio, and because this day brings you the New Moon in Libra, the messages you'll pick up on during this time could potentially be life-changing.

The universe wants you to move, as in...move forward. There's a lot of dawdling around in your recent past, and you'll see that during the New Moon in Libra, there's no more room for procrastination; you also know this in your gut.

So, what's taking place is that you are having your butt kicked into action and on some deep level, you know that it has to be this way. You don't want to fall into laziness and sloth, so you take the hint and work with the New Moon in Libra, as it eases you gently into a new, 'active' state of mind.

3. Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

What pushes you over the fence on this day, October 2, 2024, is the New Moon in Libra, and there's no surprise here, as this transit is always about making the moves to get past a certain obstacle. In your life, you may not even know that you've been blocked, but you do know that something is preventing you from moving forward, and this is the day you end it.

The universe delivers an important message to you, Aquarius, telling you not to pay attention to the stop signs that impede your progress. You have been standing in your way, and now it's time to step aside.

Life beckons you to be a part of it, which means you will have to join in on the fun. That's the fence you've been sitting on, and you can't sit there forever, deciding whether to go forward or stay behind. During the New Moon in Libra, the answer is apparent. It's time to move on.

4. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You are used to getting what you want, and so much of that is true because you don't want that much. By process of elimination, you seem to end up with all the possessions you need and all the love you can handle simply because you don't ask for more than your share.

During the New Moon in Libra on October 2, you'll feel like the universe is trying to tell you something. This may be an inner feeling that makes you believe that you should desire more. It could be this way, as the New Moon in Libra is mostly about starting something new.

And so it goes that on October 2, 2024, the message you'll receive from the universe will be noted as important and imperative. You to find your path and you want change, and you need to accept that it's OK to want more, to ask for more, and to live as luxuriously as you wish to. It's all OK during the New Moon in Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.