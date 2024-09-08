5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On September 9, 2024

Big energy for the entire collective is the theme of Monday, September 9, 2024. How will this force impact your life? It all depends on the stars.

On Monday, September 9, Mercury will enter Virgo, affecting how we perceive the world. Instead of focusing on reputation or social currency (as is the case during Mercury in Leo), there will be an underlying need to use one's intellect to create stability and perfection. You may see this more prominently observed in your career field.

Advertisement

Saturn retrograde in Pisces opposite Sun in Virgo adds another layer to this energy by reminding us that individual and collective needs don't have to be at crosspaths. The right balance is the one that allows you to live according to your choices, expressing your commitment to diversity without shame while knowing some boundaries to keep everyone safe in the community. Seek this balance instead of swinging towards either end.

Finally, Venus in Libra is highlighted as a powerful benefactor. So, to manifest something, lean into the energy of Venus and use it as an anchor for your desires. After all, Venus is one of the planets of luck and good fortune. In Libra, it just exhibits all its best qualities even better! Now, let's focus on Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Pisces, and Aquarius.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 9, 2024.

1. Leo

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

Best zodiac sign for Leo to hang out with: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 8 am/pm

Leo, you have an excellent day ahead of you on Monday! That's your cosmic boon, so make the most of it. Wherever you focus, the magic will unfold. So don't let anything unnecessary distract you. Stay mindful through short breaks of focused breathing throughout the day to give yourself the most advantage.

Advertisement

Also, wind down at night and relax without focusing on anything. That will give you the balance you need after the proactivity of the rest of the day, and it will pave the way for a better week, too.

2. Cancer

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to hang out with: Leo

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Cancer, Monday's energy has a playful quality. If you lean into it, you will discover some great ideas and find yourself drawn to people and places that inspire you beyond your wildest imaginings. That's your blessing for the day, so make the most of it.

Also, now's the time to acknowledge all the hard work you have put into everything in the past and cheer yourself on for the next milestones on your journey. If that makes you cringe, ask yourself why. Journaling your thoughts can bring deep insights and revelations and may also help you notice where you tend to spiral into negative self-talk.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to hang out with: Cancer

Best time of the day: 10 am

Virgo, it's time to step out of your comfort zone and make something extraordinary happen. That's your message for Monday because you have the cosmic currents primed and ready to aid you wherever you choose to go. The week ahead will also unfold in a powerful manner based on what you choose to do now.

Advertisement

Also, some of you may find old memories floating to the surface on this day out of nowhere. Blame the retrogrades but don't push these memories away. Something of great significance is on the horizon for you, and they are linked to you either healing old wounds or recognizing patterns from your past that will enable you to move with more strength into the future.

4. Pisces

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang out with: other Pisces

Best time of the day: 11 am

Pisces, the energy on Monday is beautiful for you but also has a tinge of rawness to it. You may suddenly realize all the issues plaguing the collective that are either not being addressed or deliberately pushed away to oppress certain groups of people. Let this spark your inner fire. With Saturn rolling through your sign right now, you are urged to take the mantle of the leader wherever you can. That's your hidden blessing of the day.

If you feel called to, spend at least half an hour meditating on this day to an instruments-only track or binaural beats. Deep insights will emerge from within you when you create this space.

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aquarius to hang out with: Pisces

Advertisement

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Aquarius, the energy on Monday for you is all about love and relationships. Don't push your loved ones aside, even if it's the first day of the work week. You will discover your blessings here.

Some of you may also be flooded with nostalgia on this day out of nowhere. You may get a random call from an old friend or read a magazine article that reminds you of your favorite band from back in the day. It might be the chance to join a soccer team or something related to fitness. Let this take you on a cruise down memory lane, unlocking parts of you that you may have forgotten. What emerges from that space will only be extraordinary.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.