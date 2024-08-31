5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 1, 2024

We begin the new month in a big way on Sunday, September 1, 2024 — all because of some major astrological transits and retrogrades. Of course, five zodiac signs will still have the best horoscopes, but the rest are encouraged to be mindful too.

First of all, September 1 will witness the transition of Pluto Retrograde from Aquarius to Capricorn, thus triggering a massive shift in the collective. Uranus will also go retrograde on this day in the zodiac sign of Taurus. That means that on this day and onward, until something changes, we will simultaneously deal with Pluto, Uranus, Neptune, and Saturn retrograde.

Advertisement

So don't be surprised if you suddenly feel more introverted than usual or are more cautious in your social dealings with people. On the flip side, the retrograde energy will lead to greater creativity and the emergence of one's hidden genius. Who knows? You may strike upon a brilliant idea while sipping the season's favorite pumpkin spice latte on a quiet walk around the block.

We do have a New Moon on September 2. So if you wish to manifest something, now's a good time to start preparing for a new moon ritual. The window of opportunity is narrow here! Let's focus on Pisces, Aquarius, Sagittarius, Leo, and Aries.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 1, 2024.

1. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang with: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 am

Pisces, the energy on Sunday urges you to cocoon into yourself and find peace in your private space. Let this day just be about you and no one else. However, if you have children and family who depend on you, you may need to adjust this message to carving out at least some time for yourself or asking another to take over for you.

Advertisement

If you can do this, you'll be able to tap into your hidden blessings of the day: a deeper insight into yourself and how the future will unfold. You are also encouraged to eat healthy food and more greens. Your physical body and energy body are interconnected.

2. Aquarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Aquarius to hang with: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 2 pm

Aquarius, you can be the sweetest person someone has known when they treat you right. But if they don't, you are perfectly capable of revealing that goodness or kindness does not mean weakness. That's your message for Sunday. Hold strong and you will find blessings waiting to support you. No thorn can last on your path under this influence.

You are also encouraged to think deeply about who you wish to take with you on the next part of your life's journey and who you wish to leave behind. Toxicity can never aid. It can only block you from embracing the gifts the cosmos sends your way.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Sagittarius to hang with: Leo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 3-4 pm

Sagittarius, trust your gut above all else on Sunday. Your cosmic blessings will work through you on this day and protect you from negative peer pressure. That said, not all peer pressure is bad. Some get you out of your comfort zone and introduce you to new hobbies, new interests, and maybe even something new to eat! So watch out for that.

Advertisement

Those of you in committed relationships will also experience this cosmic blessing through your love life on this day. Let your heart speak and be your true self. Everything will fall into place exactly as it should.

4. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Leo to hang with: Other Leos

Best time of the day for Leo: 3 pm

Leo, the energy on Sunday for you is absolutely fabulous! Anything you set your sights on will somehow find its way to you. Anyone who has been a thorn in your side will find themselves diverted and thwarted. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

Also, now's the perfect time to journal about your relationship with yourself. If that makes you cringe or shy away, ask yourself why. Do you not deserve your own loyalty just as you show love and care to everyone else in your circle? Hidden blessings await you here.

Advertisement

5. Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Aries to hang with: Other Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 pm

Advertisement

Aries, the time has come for you to decide who you wish to take with you on the next portion of your journey and who has always been a hindrance to you, whether emotionally, psychologically, verbally, and so on. How will you embrace your gifts if you allow obstacles to keep pushing you down? That's your message for Sunday.

If you feel called to, clean your home and sage it to bring positive energy back into your living space. Then do a ritual bath with salt and rosemary to cleanse your aura. Finally, light some aromatic candles to ground these activities and make yourself whole.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.