2 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance On September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024, marks the beginning of an astrologically abundant month as we enter the season of the God of Harvest (talking about you, Virgos). We're now ready to reap the bountiful seeds she's helped sow for us over these past eight months.

This morning, the Moon's journey through Leo is at the heart of today's cosmic drama. The Moon forms a semi-square with Venus, which may bring a bit of tension between our feelings and desires. You may feel a discrepancy between what you give and what you receive, prompting you to examine the balancing act of resources and relationships. This aspect invites us to reassess our values and find a more balanced approach to handling our personal and professional interactions.

However, the mood brightens as the Moon moves into a harmonious sextile with Jupiter. This positive aspect brings optimism and growth in our emotional matters. If you've been working on yourself or actively seeking new opportunities, you can expect to see them come to fruition. Jupiter’s influence will open doors to new possibilities and rewards, helping you manifest your goals with cosmic luck.

Two zodiac signs experience significant abundance on September 1, 2024

1. Leo

Leo, with the Moon gliding through your sign today, you're the cosmic darling of the day! But watch out! Early this morning, you may feel some tension in the background in your relationships, ideals about money, and how they can cause you to interact with others. Do you feel as if someone always owes you something? Or do you feel cheated if you're not getting the recognition you think you deserve?

Today, these feelings might bubble to the surface, especially in your close relationships or financial dealings. But don't let them throw you off your A-game! The planets ask you to be mindful of how you express yourself and manage your resources. This is a great day to use the cosmic energy in the air to reflect on what truly matters to you and how you can balance your needs with those of others.

But don’t worry, things take a turn for the better as the Moon sextiles Jupiter, bringing opportunities for growth in both your communication skills and career path. You're commanding rooms with your words, and this sextile will reward you with that tangible sign of abundance you’ve been working towards — whether it’s a bonus, a new opportunity, or a material gain that reflects all your efforts. Today, the universe is putting something substantial in your path that confirms you’re on the right track. So keep your eyes open and be ready to embrace the abundance coming your way.

2. Virgo

Virgo, it's September 1st, so you know what that means — it’s your day, and it’s your day every day all month long! This month's celestial weather urges you to grab your planner and get ready to embrace change, especially regarding your daily routines and self-care practices.

This morning starts with a semi-square between the Moon and Venus, and it may feel like a light bulb just went off above your head, leading to an epiphany about how you need to adjust your work or health routines. Whether realizing that your skin needs a hydration boost and implementing more moisturizing products into your regimen or finally booking that long-overdue dentist appointment for that aching tooth, you're honing in on the details that need fine-tuning — just like the perfectionist you are!

But don’t worry, the stars aren’t just throwing challenges your way today! With the Moon sextile to Jupiter, you're about to uncover some golden opportunities for growth in your work routines and personal finances. This is the prime time to streamline your habits or seize that new financial opportunity that fits perfectly with the lifestyle you’re meticulously crafting — because we all know that if there’s one thing you love, it’s a plan coming together perfectly. You might feel a cosmic nudge pushing you towards making game-changing updates that align with your inner zen.

However, the Moon’s semi-square with Lilith could stir up some emotional turbulence, especially around your sense of self-worth or those pesky hidden fears related to your work life. Think of it as a cosmic challenge, another chance to prove your resilience and ability to achieve systems, not goals. After all, if anyone knows how to turn a routine into a ritual of perfection, it’s you, Virgo.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.