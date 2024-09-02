3 Zodiac Signs Experience Very Lucky Horoscopes From September 2 - 8, 2024

The week of September 2 begins with a New Moon in Virgo that hints at what the new upcoming eclipse cycle in Pisces and Virgo will bring to your life through 2027. This is a time for sowing new intentions, being observant of what arises, and trusting that while you don’t need to rush, you do need to fully commit yourself to what your soul is called to pursue.

The return of Mars to Cancer on Wednesday, September 4, will intensify your desire for fulfillment. However, Pallas will move into Sagittarius on Sunday, September 8, hinting that it might arrive unexpectedly. You are an explorer of the soul, ready to accept divine redirection, embrace your potential, and trust that you will be guided toward your greatest destiny.

Three zodiac signs experience lucky horoscopes from September 2-8, 2024.

1. Capricorn

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

The Virgo New Moon on Monday, September 2, propels you in an exciting new direction, Capricorn. A New Moon is always meant to be a time of beginnings, but this one is even more special because you can set an intention so profoundly that it will transform your life through 2027.

The Virgo New Moon is part of the cycle that will bring a Pisces Lunar Eclipse on September 17, a sneak preview of events for the new cycle with the Nodes of Fate beginning in 2025. What you do around this time will carry greater weight, as will your ability to shift with the changes and embrace the unknown.

Try to look at your life with a fresh set of eyes. Be willing to acknowledge the opportunities for growth, abundance, and even a deeper spiritual connection. Instead of feeling like you are in survival mode, you are now entering an era of thriving, meaning you are meant to expand on what you’ve built in ways you can’t even imagine.

You are destined for a life of abundance and even excitement, but to attract that, you must allow yourself to see that the unexpected moments that occur in life often end up helping to bring you precisely where you are meant to be.

2. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Scorpio, it’s not what you have that matters most, but how you feel. You deserve the sweet satisfaction that comes from emotional fulfillment and being unequivocally in love with your life. When living in alignment with your soul purpose, this feeling comes more naturally, but it also is derived from knowing that you are honoring what you are worth.

You deserve to feel good but to have a life that fosters that, you need to start prioritizing your emotional well-being and even gratification, which Mars in Cancer will highlight beginning on Wednesday, September 4.

Mars in Cancer helps you honor what is most important to you, an area of your life that represents new beginnings; perhaps this should be when you decide you will start prioritizing how you feel over anything else. You don’t need to create a life that looks good or even checks off boxes on a list; instead, it should be one that you feel positive and fulfilled by.

As you start to feel greater motivation to invest your energy into what feels good for you, you will also be more prone to taking advantage of those lucky opportunities that can help change your life in all the ways you desire.

3. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

No rules exist to create the perfect life, Aries, because it’s up to you to determine what that means. You don’t have to feel like you need to make others happy or even act in ways that make them the most comfortable. Instead, it’s about embracing your wild and creative nature and realizing that this life is yours, so you deserve to make the most of it.

Once Pallas shifts into Sagittarius on Sunday, September 8, you will feel greater peace in having the confidence to make the necessary decisions to bring more abundance, success, and even romance into your life. This energy is about returning to your inner wisdom and trusting that only you know what’s right for yourself.

Pallas in Sagittarius invites you to explore your soul as you lean into what resonates the most deeply and even allow yourself to act unexpectedly. By embracing your more untraditional and unique skills, you will suddenly be able to see new options and opportunities that you previously were unable to. While you may receive an offer of travel or even a new career opportunity, your decision will only result from taking an inner journey to honor your soul more deeply.

You don’t need to have it all figured out, instead, you can take on the role not just of explorer, but experimenter, trying out different paths, techniques, and even options in your life. Not only will you learn more about yourself in this process, but you also will more clearly be able to determine what is connected to your fate.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.