5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 24, 2024

Big and beautiful changes are in store for the collective on Saturday, August 24, 2024! It's a day with repeating numbers, too (2424). So don't be surprised if the metaphysical quotient of the day seems to be a bit higher than usual. Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit from this energy more than the rest. But the rest are encouraged to lean into their weird and wonderful, too!

First, we have an important astrological transit to contend with on August 24 — Vesta will shift out of Leo and enter Virgo on this day. Those who are intuitive or psychic may feel a change in the air, almost like a collective sigh of delight, because Vesta in Virgo can be a powerhouse for making one's dreams come true. After all, this is the asteroid of inner fire and devotion, and Virgo, with its service-oriented approach, knows a thing or two about that.

Moon in Taurus' relationship with Sun conjunct Vesta is also highlighted here as beneficial. So don't cut yourself short before you even begin! Now's the time to uproot harmful beliefs lodged in your mind about what you are capable of and not. As children, we often absorb beliefs that can lead to discrimination, division, and chaos in adulthood. Now's the time to do right by yourself and truly discover what you are made of.

Finally, Jupiter in Gemini will act as a collective benefactor on Saturday. Any time spent with friends, siblings, or in fun social settings will lead to even more good luck and fortune. Let's get the party started! Let's focus on Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces zodiac signs

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 24, 2024.

1. Libra

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: other Libra

Best time of the day: 8-9 am

Libra, the energy on Saturday has a suppleness that will make you feel all lazy and golden. You may want to stretch like a cat and curl up somewhere cozy or relaxed, too, depending on the weather! So lean into this energy and allow yourself to relax. If that stresses you out or makes you feel guilty, now's the time to strengthen yourself from within and recognize behavior patterns are endangering you.

You are also encouraged to be curious about the world at large on this day. Maybe watch a foreign language film? Or listen to a podcast about the unique practices of indigenous tribes? The more you open yourself up to wonder and exploration (albeit from your couch this Saturday), the brighter you will make the path ahead for you.

2. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best time of the day: 2-3 PM

Scorpio, Saturday's energy has a loving quality that will also bring out your loveable side! Lean into this and engage with your family and closest friends. You will find laughter, heartfulness, and intriguing conversations.

Just remember: life is not about living like a clockwork soldier who repeats the same movements every time its key is wound. So, differences in expression and energy daily are pretty standard. You may prioritize love one day and your work or study plans on another.

3. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Cancer and other Sagittarius

Best time of the day: 10 am

Sagittarius, you will have a fabulous day this Saturday! This energy will bring heartful connections and even new love for most of you. You may want to travel too. Don't hold yourself back if that's the case! Spontaneity is beautiful.

For the rest, this energy will work itself into the thread of your life through the food you eat, the conversations you have, the clothes you wear, the things you purchase, and so on. Be mindful so you can witness the magic as it unfolds... even if there's a subtlety to it all.

4. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: Pisces and Leo

Best time of the day: 10-11 am

Virgo, the energy on Saturday is firmly in your corner. If you have work commitments on this day, be prepared to smash all expectations in the best way possible and leave a few dozen naysayers flabbergasted along the way. It will be a satisfying sight. The rest will experience this blessing more blatantly, like winning at Bingo or earning a cash prize.

Just make sure to leave some time for studying, too. It's highlighted as an area of tremendous growth for you now. So even if you read just one book, the dividends will come in quicker than you may expect.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to spend time with: other Pisces

Best time of the day: 12–2 pm

Pisces, the energy on Saturday has a mischievous quality for you. If you lean into it and allow your inner child to emerge, you will discover unending joy, laughter, fun, and adventures. Maybe a new friend or two, too!

Just remember to leave room for rest and relaxation, even if you find it difficult to sit still and be alone. You will need your batteries charged and ready for the next astrological phase that is significant for you. Try hugging a comfort toy and breathing deeply while your eyes are closed. It will help you find peace, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.