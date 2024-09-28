3 Zodiac Signs Attract New Opportunities On September 29, 2024

September 29, 2024, brings new opportunities to three zodiac signs, helping us continue making the world a better place for ourselves. During the Virgo Moon, our senses are sharp. We are perceptive and things make sense to us. We know a good opportunity when we see one, and we also know how to avoid a bad one.

On Sunday, three zodiac signs recognize good timing when we see it, and use that keen sense to attract newer and better opportunities. This is a great day for planning ahead and setting our intentions.

This Virgo Moon lets us trust our instincts, which may not be the most popular choice as we've experienced much self-doubt. But that was then and this is now, and NOW is when three zodiac signs attract new and interesting opportunities.

Three zodiac signs attract new opportunities on September 29, 2024:

1. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You're not leaving this month without a feeling of satisfaction. Whatever you do on September 29 completes a cycle in your life, which is very much worth your while.

During the Virgo Moon, you'll feel very on top of it all, and so much of this refers to your mental state. You are not intimidated by the future, as sometimes you have been in the past. This lunar transit is strong and works in your favor. Believe in yourself during this time.

This Sunday is just as energy-filled as any Monday and you may end up working on something gratifying. What you do now will open the gates to greater opportunity, and so much of this occurs because you are truly ready for it. You planted the seeds and now, opportunity has blossomed.

2. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

If you're wondering how you might attract new opportunities on a day that has you feeling relaxed and doing not much of anything, you'd be surprised at what's about to take place in your life.

You've got a lot to look forward to, and during the Virgo Moon, you shouldn't be too surprised as so much of what will present itself to you as an opportunity is a side effect of what you already put into motion. You created the situation where opportunity comes to you, so smile and say, "Thank you."

Even if this day is all about kicking back and doing nothing, you may find that you'll receive a happy and informative email or phone call at this time, letting you know that something big is about to take place in the next few days and that you'll want to clear your calendar. It's all good, Libra.

3. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Because of the Virgo Moon on high, you'll find it's really easy for you to become very specific about what you want and what you will not tolerate. While that seems drastic, you already know, Scorpio, that things that have taken place over this last month have rubbed you the wrong way. That's why you'll use the power of the Virgo Moon to get very specific regarding how to rid yourself of unwanted negative energy.

You are in the process of creating positive doorways, and each door opens to a new and creative opportunity. You're attracting wonderful new experiences for the future. During the Virgo Moon, you are certain that you don't want to give another ounce of energy to the wrong thing, as you've learned what a time waster that is. You will attract new opportunities in the fields of art, business, and quite possibly...romance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.