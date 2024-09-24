3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On September 25, 2024

On September 25, 2024, three lucky zodiac signs attract an abundance of wealth. Our astrological lineup for Wednesday includes Mercury opposite Neptune, Moon conjunct Mars, and Moon trine Saturn. That's a lot of good fortune being drummed up by the cosmos, and at this time, a few of us may be able to take that good energy and work it to our advantage.

Because of the transit, Moon trine Saturn, we can concentrate on forward-thinking; the past shows us as a lesson for us, but not as a guide as to 'what to do.' This lesson will strengthen our resolve in the present, and what many of us will be doing is attracting wealth and riches. Due to the presence of Moon trine Saturn, we can learn from past mistakes and apply those lessons to conspire with the universe and make ourselves some money. It can work. September 25 brings three zodiac signs onto the red carpet, where the way we think counts, and what we do attracts abundance.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on September 25, 2024.

1. Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

First of all, the idea of attracting wealth is not only something you feel you're conscious of doing every single day, but when that attraction pays off, it doesn't surprise you. However, that doesn't prevent you from feeling gratitude or great relief.

It's nice to think you can attract wealth, Taurus, and you'll see that there's something you do that lets you claim what is your own. With Moon trine Saturn playing a large role in manifesting your desires, you'll find this day expected and appreciated.

You work very hard, Taurus, and you're not doing any of it for the love of it all. That's not to say you don't like what you're doing — you do, but you are entirely conscious that what you do needs compensation; you see it all come through for you as you attract wealth — by the numbers.

2. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

While attracting wealth is appealing, what you like most about this setup is that you are the force of nature behind it all. You can harness the power inherent in Moon trine Saturn and work with the universe to secure this wealth.

It's only natural for you to attract wealth and riches because you don't flinch when it's time to do the hard work necessary to make it so. You sign on for your part and accomplish what is needed; this isn't a game for you, Libra. It's your desire, your will, and your magical charisma.

The idea of charisma does play a role in this day's good fortune. One of the reasons that Moon trine Saturn favors you is because you can charm your way to the top; there is no shock here. You deserve the wealth you bring to yourself, as you've stayed the course while showing dedication and enthusiasm.

3. Capricorn

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Wednesday comes bearing gifts, it seems, and those gifts are merely the result of the work you've put in. You find you've got some control over, and while much of the wealth you attract is unpredictable, you have a handle on the reason 'why' when you ask, "Why is this happening?"

It's happening because of several reasons. First, you've got the helping hand of Moon trine Saturn to make it happen, and second, you've been very dedicated to the success you've created here. So, while it's not a shock that you can attract wealth, it's a good sign to know that you're on the right path.

You are someone who respects money, too, Capricorn, and that helps when it comes to attracting it. The universe sees that you are responsible and fair regarding financial matters and that the idea of you attracting wealth and riches to yourself is just a natural part of what takes place in your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.