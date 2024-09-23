3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve On September 24, 2024

On September 24, 2024, the lives of three zodiac signs drastically improve. The day reminds us that living in repression is not a good life and that we must speak our truths and do it now. The astrology of the day brings us the rebel transit, Mercury trine Uranus. Because it's such a strong influence, we will see many people snap out of their trances and stand for what they believe in.

For three zodiac signs, this is the beginning of a powerful transformation. We wish to improve our lives and realize that we'll need to make drastic moves to make this happen. It will take nerve, that's for sure, but the truth, as always, sets us free.

Advertisement

Here, we have an extraordinary day filled with opportunities for expression. We might even laugh over how obvious it becomes or how well-supported we are during a Mercury trine Uranus transit. The universe wants us to live according to our own rules, and on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, we begin that improvement.

Three zodiac signs whose lives drastically improve on September 24, 2024.

1. Aries

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Here comes a day that will go down in your personal history as victorious because it brings all the right elements into your life. In your case, right now, that means that you will be saying something to someone who needs telling for a long time.

Because you've got the transit of Mercury trine Uranus to work with, you'll find that you're a little more courageous than usual — and that's saying a mouthful. You've been trying to avoid hurting anyone's feelings and devised a way to express yourself AND improve your life while at it.

So, this day brings in all the right moves, lets you feel that what you're doing makes sense and liberates you and the person you need to speak your mind to. You'll get that sense of "I should have done this a long time ago," yet the timing couldn't be more perfect.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

It seems that withholding information is no longer a thing you do, as you've come to trust yourself so much that you believe you have to live in the truth, no matter what. So, you'll get it into your mind that you need not hold back when expressing something on your mind.

This is how you improve your life, and while it's been a drastic process, you like where it's taken you. During Mercury trine Uranus, you'll find you're the rebel here; you are unstoppable regarding self-belief. What you do is done with purpose.

Advertisement

You may see how easy it is to fall back into old patterns, but you won't bother indulging that idea, Sagittarius. There's no need to kid yourself; you have come a long way, and your never-ending transformation constantly welcomes upgrades.

3. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

You have been sensing that change is coming for a while, and you've known in your heart that it will take over whether you wish to accept it. You have to get with the program, and you feel ready to improve. You feel that drastic measures must be taken, and you are ready.

So much of the reason you're ready is because the astrological transit of Mercury trine Uranus seriously supports you. This brisk event will show you that you either make those changes now or risk becoming a blob. You are, however, tired of being a blob, so you go for it.

There's always the rebel streak in you, and so much of it has to do with rebelling against what you think is expected of you. But your rebellion in the past kept you in a box, and that's what you're about to break out of. There's no looking back, Aquarius. Get ready to rumble.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.