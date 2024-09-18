3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity And Direction On September 19, 2024

Three zodiac signs find clarity and direction on September 19 when the Aries Moon is opposite Venus in Libra, creating the environment for a healthy, loving relationship. During the Moon's opposition to Venus, we may have a moment or two of such deep communication with our partners that we realize this is exactly what we've needed. We can figure out our next positive move by talking it out with our partners.

1. Taurus

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You've been searching for clarity and direction for a while now, but the kicker with you, Taurus, is that you know you'll find it. It's just a matter of time and patience, both of which you have and can handle well. Today, the Moon is opposite Venus, now things start to change in your life.

While you've caught on to the idea that your romantic relationship may need a few tweaks here and there, you've also concluded that perhaps a few tweaks are not all it needs. You love this person and don't want to hurt them, but it seems they impede your progress, which won't do.

So, you either talk it out with them and find a way to hold on to your vision of where you want your life to go or wait for another opportunity. At this point, you don't want to wait; you need to move through this world unencumbered and to do this, you need to talk seriously with your person.

2. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Your life has been on hold, or at least you feel that way, and that one thing you don't want to have anything to do with anymore is feeling this way. You want to resume living again, meaning you are tired of crushing your emotions down so that someone else can be happy.

Your romantic life is fine, but many things have been omitted from it, and upfront conversation is one of them. Your partner is unaware that they ignore you, as they think you're OK with everything they do. And while you do love this person, you need more.

Today, you get clarity and direction as the transit of the Moon opposite Venus shows you and your partner that there's more to this relationship than just calling it a relationship. Your person has to step up and act, and they have to let you do the same. You see this very clearly on Thursday, and you act on it.

3. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

While it seems pleasant, the Moon opposite Venus is way more powerful than we credit it for. You'll see how this transit affects your feelings about love and the relationship you happen to be in.

It's all about the opposite here; you and your partner are on two ends of the spectrum. They are one way, and you are another way, and while you meet in a very kind and loving place, something is missing, and you see it very clearly now. Thanks to the Moon opposite Venus.

You know what's needed, and you feel confident that your partner will quickly adapt to your vision of what it should be. When you express yourself well, as usual, you inspire others, and you may show your partner that you have a better plan for the two of you. You are careful with your words, and your plans have direction. Good for you both.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.