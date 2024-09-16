3 Zodiac Signs Attract New Opportunities On September 17, 2024

What an awesome thought that on Tuesday, September 17, three zodiac signs will be able to attract new and great opportunities instantly. If the astrology is just right, then we get to see how transits like the Moon opposite Mercury work to provide us with new perspectives.

Due to the opposing forces within the transit, we can take risks that lead to opportunities because we see things differently. Our vibe shows the universe that we are ready for more, can take it, and are interested in improving our lot in life, no matter what it takes to get there.

We create a space for ourselves within the realm of opportunity because we see this as a natural progression. Because the universe 'knows' we will grab them if presented to us. There is no laziness, only 'get up and go.'

Three zodiac signs attract new opportunities on September 17, 2024.

1. Aries

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You're already a go-getter, and when you get inspired to go and get, as you will very much be on September 17, you can rest assured that the opportunities will readily become available to you now. This is a highly fortunate day for you because opportunities are coming your way, and you can also pick and choose from them as you wish.

It's all about communication and how you handle yourself, Aries, which means you must check your feelings before entering a conversation that could either make or break you. The universe is confident you'll handle yourself properly since you've got the Moon opposite Mercury on your side.

And you love attracting opportunities because you love doing new things. This is the stuff that keeps you ticking. You feel alive and powerful when you see that others trust in you enough to hand you such great opportunities, and of course, they do ... you're an Aries; you always get the very best!

2. Gemini

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You've learned a lot about handling yourself when given an extraordinary opportunity. During Moon opposite Mercury, you will reflect on your previous opportunities to see what's right or wrong with your actions.

You've considered the sum of your experiences and learned what to do and what not to do. Knowing how to act on this day is key, as the opportunities you attract will not stick around if you make a mistake.

Fortunately, you are brilliant, and you can handle it all. What used to be a drain or a sacrifice to you is now 'the way it is,' you've learned that it's OK to play the game, as that's what it all is: a game. Rather than fight the system, you have learned to play along, which brings those people and opportunities to your door.

3. Sagittarius

Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni, sparklestroke | Canva Pro

There's a good reason why you and the transit of Moon opposite Mercury work so well together, and that's because you understand the laws of attraction. This means that, by concentrating on being your best, you end up attracting only the best to you, and because it's a Mercury situation, 'the best' turns out to be a primo opportunity.

You've always handled yourself under pressure, and if you attract an opportunity that seems gigantic, there's no doubt you'll be able to breeze through it and do the right thing. You're smart, Sagittarius, so you'll know your best option. It's nice to know that there will be more than one.

Focus and direction are part of your zodiac sign traits, so you can utilize that energy to point you to the right path. You attract opportunities, and you get to choose from the bunch. You, being you, will make the right decision.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.