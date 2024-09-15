3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After The Pisces Moon On September 16, 2024

On September 16, 2024 our beautiful Moon is in Pisces, and for many of us, this easygoing transit may end up being one of the better events of the week. Astrology shows us that three zodiac signs take to this Pisces Moon very well, and the drumming up of positive and peaceful energy is exactly what allows for their wishes to come true.

So much of this is possible because our hearts and minds are aligned with the Pisces Moon. This lunar transit makes us feel confident about our choices to fulfill our wishes; we aren't standing in our way.

During the Pisces Moon, we aren't criticizing ourselves, and that little voice in our head tells us to doubt this, that everything else is nowhere to be found. Because we believe in ourselves, we can see these wishes to fruition. It's time for these three zodiac signs to be a part of the process and see it through in joy and love.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true after the Pisces Moon on September 16, 2024.

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Say, for instance, you've had your eye on something materialistic. It's OK, we're allowed to desire 'things.' Well, you may find that you do a little splurging because you feel that you deserve to have what you want, and if that means you have to buy it, then so be it.

Because the Pisces Moon allows you to feel at peace with your purchase, you aren't going to worry that you've spent too much or that maybe you should hold off; you are going to go for it because you have a wish and the only one who can fulfill at this time is you. So ... go for it.

It's nice to think that you can do this for yourself, Aries, as you work hard enough to give yourself a little treat now and then. During the Pisces Moon, you are the magician who makes your wish come true and receives much pleasure and satisfaction from it.

2. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You've needed a day like this for what feels like forever, Scorpio, and because you've got the Pisces Moon to help you feel 'at ease' with just about everything, you can make your dream come true. All is well in your world, and you're about to make it even better.

During the Pisces Moon, what's happening for you is that you aren't worried about all the little nothings that take place in a day. When you aren't stressed out, you can think clearer, and that's one of the advantages of being a Scorpio during the Pisces Moon.

You may feel a noticeable 'lack' of anxiety at this time, which is to be expected during a transit such as this one. Because you feel calm and collected, you feel as though you're in control, which pleases you immensely; in fact, it's somewhat of a wish come true for you, Scorpio.

3. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

It's all good in the hood with you, Pisces, because you've got the Pisces Moon on your side, and when this transit comes into your personal orbit, you feel as though you could do anything. And, oddly, you can. September 16 lays the field out for you; all you have to do is reap the crops.

This means that if there were a day to make a wish come true, it's this one. You've had something on your mind for a while, and you know it takes a little extra nerve to make it 'real.' However, you feel brave and strong, so you go for it.

What you do is akin to what a genie in a bottle does: it makes wishes come true, and in your case, because there's so much Pisces energy in the air, the wish you make come true is one you've wanted for a long time. This is your day, Pisces ... and you will have what you want.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.