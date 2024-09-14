3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On September 15, 2024

Because the daily horoscope for September 15, 2024 is chock full of greatness, as in three particularly amazing transits, we can't help but have a good day. The day's astrology brings us Moon trine Jupiter, which will help us get past certain blockages, as in memories of the past and how much importance we place on them.

Three zodiac signs have been experiencing a constant return to a memory that continuously brings up pain and heartache. The irony is that we may no longer be attached to those memories. It's as if we stick with the past because we don't know what else to do.

Advertisement

But we want to heal. We want to overcome, and on Sunday, we will see that this is the perfect climate for change and healing. We cannot stay with this memory any longer. We need our freedom, and with the Moon trine Jupiter, we can live happy, healthy, and heartache-free lives.

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on September 15, 2024.

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

An interesting event will occur in your life on September 15. Without your being conscious of it, you got over someone. You may have been in a relationship at one point, and when it ended, it ended disastrously, and you never thought you'd get past it.

This heartache has stayed with you, but the odd part is that you didn't buy into it fully. That's when Moon trine Jupiter makes a difference. This is when it hits you that you aren't suffering as much as you think. You're pretty much past the hard part.

You thought that the past was something that would haunt you 'til the day you die, and yet ... you don't feel that way on this day. You are starting to notice that you feel free, rid of the heartache over the past. So, it can happen to you, after all. This could be a day of celebration, Taurus.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You know that no matter how much fun everyone around you is having, you still carry around the dead weight of a past relationship gone bad. OK, so it ended, and you know it, and you are also well aware that you're not even sure you care about it ... yet it's still there, and you still manage to keep it alive.

You find this pain annoying enough to finally get rid of it. You aren't tied to that person in any way now, and you feel that this is a good enough time to release this burdensome memory. Thankfully, the universe is right there with you, providing you with the Moon trine Jupiter as a guiding light.

Advertisement

You feel lighter and more at home in your skin. You will recognize that the pain you've been holding on to, like a security blanket, is no longer there. Moon trine Jupiter gives you the confidence to move on without that crutch.

3. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

And so, it's finally come to this: you let go of that one person you've held on to in your heart for so long that you didn't think it was possible to even think of releasing them or their memory. You have more strength in you than you realize.

Because of the transit, Moon trine Jupiter, you will see that something happens that distracts you from this memory. It might even be a new love or something that draws your attention to it very positively. The distraction will alert you at one point, and you'll notice that you haven't thought about the past.

When you realize you've overcome the pain and heartache, you'll see that the healing process began a while ago. You're in the middle of it now, and Jupiter's positive vibe shows you that freedom from heartache is your next stop. You are on your way to total healing, Leo.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.