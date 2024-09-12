3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On September 13, 2024

On Friday, September 13, 2024, three zodiac signs will overcome their self-doubt and find true happiness. We will realize that something we did has only now started to work. Astrologically, Moon square Venus brings about self-healing. We may have started this process a while ago, but now we see solid results. We cannot fool ourselves when it comes to true happiness, and there's even less of a chance of healing when we doubt ourselves.

This Friday, we officially let go of this destructive self-loathing. If the words 'self-loathing' seem a little too harsh, then understand this: self-love heals us and leads us to true happiness. When we don't love, respect, and honor ourselves and our bodies, we are in a state of self-loathing, and this is what Moon Square Venus brings to mind. This is the day we begin the process of healing.

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on September 13, 2024.

1. Aries

You are going through so much personal upheaval these days, Aries, that you can't help but feel there's a method to all of this madness, and heck, you're going to get to the bottom of it all, one way or another. You have doubted yourself and paid the price; this isn't what you want, and you'll change it.

The helpful and loving transit of the Moon square Venus on September 13 will help you see clearly that you either work with life or work against it. Since your entire experience of life is one seen through your own eyes, it's time to incorporate some serious self-love.

The doubt you've kept alive for all these years has done you no good, and you know it. You also know you must transform yourself from the doubtful, self-loathing person you once were into the radiant creature of light and health you know you can be. Let this day be the beginning of your new love affair with yourself.

2. Taurus

To find what you're looking for, which is true happiness, you must confront the one thing that has always stood in the way: self-doubt. Every time you get ahead, you doubt yourself to the point where your progress retrograde; you must stop this now.

During the Moon Square Venus transit of September 13, you will face yourself in the mirror, and for the first time in years, you will see something amazing in that reflection; you are truly beautiful. You are the one who got you here. You are the one who saved your life. You are the one who decided enough is enough.

Moon square Venus shows you that you have a choice: love or fear. It does boil down to that, Taurus. You can either go the rest of your life fearing the misconception that you are not worthy, or you can say "no way" and proceed as if you are the master of the universe. Go on and master that universe, as only you can, Taurus.

3. Virgo

Everybody wants to be happy. Nobody sets out to be sad or depressed, and while it may be impossible for you to acknowledge this self-hate thing? It has to go. You have spent so much time doubting yourself that you forgot your true nature: joy, health, radiance, and light. You'll see very clearly that you've been depriving yourself of the very thing you want so badly to have: true happiness. Release your need to criticize your every move, Virgo.

Moon square Venus shines a light on self-love. We can do it, or we can miss out. It's a choice, so why would you want anything but the love part, especially knowing how annoying it can be to doubt yourself constantly? Listen up, Virgo: you are beautiful, worthy, filled with potential, and in line for true happiness. Don't stand in the way of it. Self-doubt is worthless, but you are a shining star.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.