3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On September 12, 2024

On September 12, 2024, three zodiac signs will be able to release themselves from the past and heal their heartache. Thursday's astrological transit of the Moon opposite Mars automatically tells us this is no easy task. We've struggled with this issue for a long time, possibly our lives. What we'll find out, however, is that the lives we've spent have not been dedicated to thoughts of the past. We've worked to heal, and now we're finally seeing results.

September 12 is powerful and refreshing for the three zodiac signs who will 'feel' the release. We will know that it's real and something we can rely upon in the future. We will overcome, and we will rebuild.

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on September 12, 2024.

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

What becomes rather obvious for you on this day, September 12, is that you need to change course when it comes to self-healing, because apparently, nothing works. Or is that true? This day brings you the transit of the Moon opposite Mars, a very strong aspect indeed, and where you're concerned, Aries, it might be the very thing that helps you overcome the past.

You feel this burden of the past is something you've carried with you forever. It's both your secret and your calling card. People know this about you: You are weighed down by thoughts of the past almost all the time. This is the day you can let it all go.

Moon opposite Mars shows you that there are alternate paths for this healing and that if your past efforts haven't worked, there's room for new approaches. You will find such an approach on this day, and it will begin a whole new world for you. You will finally be able to overcome the past.

2. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

There are times when you consider yourself broken. This is where you do yourself a disservice. Yes, you've endured heartache and pain, but you stop short before the true healing takes place. So much of that is because you're afraid to heal, simply because healing is unknown territory to you.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Mars, you will enter that unknown territory because the power of this transit alone will push you to do something you were always too afraid to do: consider the idea of healing a reality. Whoa.

Here's the thing, Gemini: we all suffer. Life on earth is just a challenging trip, but that doesn't mean every second has to be dedicated to this kind of pain. You can detach from this heartache, and you can do this right now.

The Moon opposite Mars pushes you to the edge, and the only thing left is to jump — the old leap of faith, as they say. The jump you take on this day is the one that leads to freedom and happiness.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Things are changing rapidly in your life, Aquarius, and it's all so new and strange that you tend to want to hide under the blankets. What's going on is that you've become used to being heartbroken, and you've started to identify with it as who you are. This isn't true; you are not your heartache.

During the Moon opposite Mars, you will be forced to confront your heartache and take steps to heal from it. You are not a victim, Aquarius, and you need to stop acting like one. You've got the powers of the universe right there inside you, and you need to tap into that reservoir of healing energy.

This is a very important day for you because this is where you muster up the courage to change your life. You are tired — literally — from giving so much time and energy to thoughts of the past, and you've come to understand that this is not good for you. You will choose to opt for health and resilience. This is a good and productive day for you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.