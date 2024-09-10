3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On September 11, 2024

Wouldn't it be nice to think that great things are about to start happening to us? It's on September 11, 2024 that this kind of greatness begins for three zodiac signs who enter a period of prosperity thanks to the Sagittarius Half Moon opposite Jupiter. Because this transit is in opposition, we know what we've come from and that we could use a cosmic break. We need the opposite of what we've lived through, and for these three zodiac signs, we're looking at a rags-to-riches kind of situation.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on September 11, 2024, and what starts slowly takes on momentum over the next few weeks. We will notice things start to change today, but it's only the beginning. This thing's got legs, baby, and we will ride it all the way home.

1. Virgo

Virgo, you're about to enter a period of great wealth and prosperity — whether you're ready for it or not! During the Sagittarius Half Moon opposite Jupiter transit, you'll find that certain things seem to fall into place for you business-wise.

While you're always the person to bring in the doubts, I'm sorry, Virgo, but this time, you aren't strong enough to keep the good stuff away. You will be bombarded with good fortune and remember September 11, 2024 as the day you got rich. If not immediately rich, you're well on your way there. Things are looking so good for you, and that's to be expected with so much Sagittarius-Jupiter energy around you.

2. Sagittarius

Between Sagittarius Half Moon opposite Jupiter and you being a Sagittarius, you can't escape your fate. That fate is the one that takes you to the path of prosperity, starting September 11, 2024. Not only does everything feel right to you, but it feels lucrative. Yes, there's money involved.

What you're about to embark on means a lot to you, and when they say, 'If you do what you love, then you'll never work a day in your life,' you might be able to apply that to your present situation. You are doing what you love, and it's making you moolah.

This period can go on for as long as you want, Sagittarius. There is no end to the prosperity you can be a part of as long as you continue to love what you do. That's the key here, and you must pay attention to that. This could be the start of something big, and you could certainly appreciate that.

3. Pisces

Your previous ideas about wealth and prosperity finally can manifest as reality on September 11, 2024. During the transit of the Sagittarius Half Moon opposite Jupiter, you feel positive about certain investments you've made and see them flourish at this time.

The day brings you the secure feeling that what you've done financially has matured to the point where you can relax, knowing that the period of real prosperity has begun. It's your turn now, Pisces, and you are ready for it. It's all just beginning to take shape.

You might feel extraordinarily happy right now, as it's hard not to when you've got both Sagittarius and Jupiter ruling the cosmic sky. Things are starting to work out very well, as predicted, and for this, you can thank yourself for being wise enough to stick with your original plan, as apparently, it's working.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.