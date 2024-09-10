Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On September 11, 2024

This September 11, three zodiac signs can look forward to a real transformation in how we do things. The practicality of a Capricorn Moon opposite Jupiter shows us that, astrologically, we're in good shape. Our minds are open and we recognize within us a need for transformation.

Because of Jupiter's presence in the transit, we've got hope. What we decide upon has much to do with improving ourselves, which is why this day's transformation has much to do with health. We want healthy bodies and will put in the effort to create them.

Three zodiac signs have been waiting for the right time to start up their engines where this is concerned, and this Wednesday feels 'right.' We're not leaving this day without a plan and discipline; we are on the right track for transformation and radiant health.

Transformation awaits these three zodiac signs on September 11, 2024

1. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett Canva Pro

OK, you've had enough, and you are willing to change. It's that simple. You've tried and tried to accomplish something that you've come to understand as unchangeable, and now, you feel it's time to shift your attention to something new. You've got the energy, and because the Capricorn Moon is opposite Jupiter, you now have a new focus.

You don't feel you have the time to waste any longer on projects or people who can't grow with you, and you feel very much like you're on a journey of transformation. You want to reinvent yourself, as you have so many times before, and because Jupiter is very present on this day, September 11, you get to call the shots on this one.

This is the beginning of your new attitude and lifestyle, Leo. You cannot remain stagnant, nor will you. You are moving and grooving to a new beat and feel good about life. You are healthy, wealthy, and wise, and the Capricorn Moon helps you put it all into perspective.

2. Libra

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett Canva Pro

Only you know how much you want to transform into someone new. You love yourself, so you honor the opportunity to allow real change. During the Capricorn Moon opposite Jupiter, you will find a way to remove what you dislike while keeping the good stuff intact. This means that you know you're a great person but have a few bad habits. You must address what you don't like to bring about this great change.

Admitting it is hard, but you are ready for this as September begs you to take advantage of your feelings and make a solid transformation. It's time, and you know it. The best part is that you are willing to do whatever it takes to better yourself at this time, Libra. Good for you!

3. Scorpio

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett Canva Pro

Don't be surprised if you sign up for something new on September 11, because the way things look, you're up for a big change. You have been interested in something for a long time, and it may just be the day to try it out. Because the Capricorn Moon is opposite Jupiter, you've already checked out what interests you and know how to begin whatever this is.

You are brave but hesitant. You know you won't back down, but still, it's exciting and a little scary to create such a transformation. What you know is that as soon as you dip a toe in, so to speak, you'll be fine. You must overcome the initial fear, but that's no biggie for you, Scorpio. You're a danger machine — well, maybe not that cinematic, but still, you are more eager to transform yourself than ever before, and so...fear be gone!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.