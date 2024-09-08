3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On September 9, 2024

Nobody wants to feel like they are being tested, but on September 9, 2024, three zodiac signs won't shake the feeling that the universe has their name on a clipboard and it just called our name. The astrology of our daily horoscope shows us that this 'test' is coming to us via the transit of Moon opposite Uranus, and well, we gotta do what we gotta do, right?

Which means passing this test. OK, universe, you're on. Let's do this. That's how three zodiac signs will feel at this time. We're feeling scrappy. We want a fight, or rather, we don't want to be beaten down. If the universe puts us through our paces, then we will certainly show that universe what we're made of.

During Moon opposite Uranus, we feel we're being told we 'can't' do something, which really rubs us the wrong way. We don't want to be told "NO," and we pass this 'universal test' by rebelling against what is expected of us. "A good time was had by all ..." Perhaps. Monday should prove to be entertaining, if anything.

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on September 9, 2024.

1. Gemini

Whenever someone tells you what you can or cannot do, you want to roll your eyeballs to the back of your head so they can SEE how much you don't care about their opinion. You will always be true to yourself, even if you aren't sure about what you're doing. You're just that way, Gemini.

You'll see that this is one of those days when everyone in your life suddenly 'wants to help.' While all that sounds sweet, they aren't trying to help. They are trying to get you to do it 'their' way, as they believe they are the only ones who know what to do with your life.

You've got this Moon opposite Uranus transit that helps you sort it all out. It gets you through the day, and you feel the universe is testing you via friends who can't withhold their opinions. You'll deal with it, and as usual, do it your way.

2. Libra

Sometimes, you seriously cannot believe the universe tests you as it does, and September 9 is definitely one of those days. So be it. If that's how it must be, you'll get on your best game and tackle whatever needs a good tackling.

You'll find that because of the Moon opposite Uranus, you want to take on the universe, as if in spite. You are tired of being played like a ping pong ball, and Uranus' energy makes you want to rebel. You're in a situation that demands you act a certain way, and that, in itself, is the big test.

You'd rather it be easy, but it doesn't seem like anything is 'that' easy, which is fine because you can handle it. What you do know, Libra, is that by the time this day and all of its tests are over, you'll be the one who is sitting pretty, knowing you did it your way, after all.

3. Capricorn

Tested by the universe? Again? What is this? Is it some kind of cosmic conspiracy? Well, Capricorn, no, it's not that dramatic, but it may feel that way to you. Yes, there are elements at play that feel as though they are testing you, but the truth is...it's just another day on good ol' planet Earth.

Can you deal with it? Of course, you can, no biggie, but still, that doesn't erase the fact that you truly do feel put upon at this time. Something is obviously preventing you from achieving something you NEED to achieve, and because you can't get there quick enough, you feel like this is too much of a test to deal with.

That's how the Moon opposite Uranus works in your world, Capricorn. It's all OK, and you will get past it, and if it's a test, then yes, you'll pass it well. So, the name of the game on this day is patience. Do you have it? If so, then don't worry yourself. All this will pass.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.