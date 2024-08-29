3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On August 30, 2024

According to Friday's daily horoscope, three zodiac signs will discover their true purpose when the Moon enters Leo on August 30, 2024. If anything pushes us over the edge to help us find the real reason we're here, it will be the Leo Moon. Astrology shows us that when a Leo Moon is around, we want to get to the bottom of things — especially things in our lives.

Three zodiac signs will be exceptionally curious about their life purpose. While asking "What's my life purpose?" is a common question, we often don't know the answer. Because of the Leo Moon, we feel driven to find the answer, as we sense it's waiting to be discovered.

We may stumble upon this grand purpose and think, "That feels right." What we may come to know as our true purpose may very well be something we do every single day and yet take for granted as an actual purpose. Yet, it feels right, we're good at it, and it helps others. Hmm ... sounds like a purpose there, zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on August 30, 2024.

1. Scorpio

Being that you really crave knowledge and always wants to know what the purpose of everything is, you'll find you've got a better idea of what your true purpose is, and it comes to you with a real sense of satisfaction.

Because you've got the Leo Moon to add to your sense of accomplishment now, you'll discover no real reason to over-examine this. You have always known your true purpose — you've stopped paying attention to it, so it's gone nameless.

Again, the Leo Moon clarifies how the Sun shines down on us and reveals all we need to know. You'll veer towards the things you love to do most, and you'll realize that this is what it's all about for you, Scorpio. Your true purpose is to do what you love and love what you do.

2. Sagittarius

You've always felt as though your true purpose was to be a creative person, but you've wondered over the years if that's a little too broad and generalized. Is there something else that you have in mind, Sagittarius? Yes, there is, and it's much more fine-tuned than just being creative.

You can be very specific with your creative talents and that they don't extend to everything. You are a niche talent, and that's what you should be concentrating on. You have one undeniable talent, maybe two, but they both fall under the umbrella of creativity.

You choose one over the other because that is where you excel to such a degree that you become blissful when you are involved with whatever it is. This is your true purpose, Sagittarius, and with the Leo Moon shining this knowledge down upon you, you may feel somewhat pleased.

3. Pisces

Getting to the bottom of your life purpose is what you'll dwell on, and you'll see that you're in good hands as the Leo Moon helps you find what you're looking for. You aren't a gigantic personality, but the Leo Moon brings out the giant in you, even if you feel shy.

You have a massive talent, but you only show it when needed. You are not a show-off; you don't like taking the spotlight. You work behind the scenes, but in doing so, you create excellence.

The Leo Moon sparks your curiosity when naming your life's purpose, and you'll find that it revolves around what you do when no one is looking. Being that you aren't in it for the praise, you may find that your true purpose has something to do with charitable acts and simply being kind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.