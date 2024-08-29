3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On August 30, 2024

On Friday, August 30, three zodiac signs will improve during a very powerful transit, Moon opposite Pluto. It feels right to end the week changing how we do things. We've got the weekend to plan and execute, and because we know what we want, we'll get a move on it. We're not waiting anymore; we're at work.

During this transit, we can expect confidence and an attitude of perseverance. We want to succeed at whatever we do, and if we are to create something great, we have to change ourselves to accommodate that kind of greatness.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better on August 30, 2024

1. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

One thing you've come to know and trust in this life is that if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. That's not because you don't trust others to do it; you have a definitive vision of what you want done, and only you can create it according to plan.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Pluto, you'll take up this challenge and get things done. The change you make that improves your life is to trust yourself to do what you need. Sure, you can sometimes rely on others, but you're the one for the job.

This a big step for you, and you don't feel the need to apologize for being proactive. This is your life, after all, Leo, and if you see the way in, then you must follow your heart.

2. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

There's a very good reason you react so well to the Moon opposite Pluto: the timing is perfect for change and personal transformation. You know what you need and will begin implementing it on August 30.

You feel inspired by your new direction and can't wait to start doing some of the things that you know will make you a happier person. You have denied yourself certain things for a very long time, but you've come to realize that you don't need to deny yourself everything.

Yes, you are a strict and disciplined person, but that doesn't mean you can't change. Being dedicated doesn't mean you have to be as austere as you've been, and the change you're heading toward is the one that allows for much more freedom and creativity. Moon opposite Pluto shows you that you needn't play by extremes.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

What makes this day feel so good is that you finally have a grasp on what you need to change in your life. Change, for you, Aquarius, is not something you relate to well; you take your time when it comes to personal transformation, and yet, during the Moon opposite Pluto, you'll see that you might want to speed it up a bit.

What's fun about this kind of thinking is that you rarely give yourself that kind of push. You are generally content to go about things at your own pace, and while that's good, you've also noticed that nothing gets done that way. And so, on August 30, you jumpstart your engine.

And you do it by allowing in the transformative properties of the Moon opposite Pluto. Pluto's energy lets you know that it's worth taking a chance and that if you show the universe that you are ready to take a risk, the universe is ready to show you that it's well worth your while.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.