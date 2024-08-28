3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From The Past On August 29, 2024

It's not always easy to break free from the past, as the past is what made us who we are. Yet, on August 29, 2024, we'll see that, for three zodiac signs, this may be the beginning of a whole new attitude. The astrological transit of the Moon trine Saturn helps us understand that the past has its limitations when it comes to the lessons we accumulate and that those lessons are finite.

Three zodiac signs will take in that Moon trine Saturn's power and use it to redirect our interests. We may feel stuck in the past, and with energized planets such as Saturn making us feel like slaves to the past, we can't help but feel the pressure to cave in.

Alas, this is not what these three zodiac signs will do. Marks one of those now-or-never moments, cutting ourselves some slack and rebuilding our lives, starting now, in the present.

Moon trine Saturn reminds us that the past is always there but that we don't necessarily have to refer to it in our present-day lives again and again. On this day, we break free.

Three zodiac signs break free from the past on August 29, 2024.

1. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

When someone in your life reminds you of the person you used to be, you might get angry at them, as you have made all the moves to escape any past or derogatory behavior patterns. You've worked very hard on yourself, Taurus, and you deserve a break.

What you don't need are constant reminders, in the form of people and their stale opinions, of what you did in the past. You know you've gotten over all of your past problems and resent having this ancient history brought up repeatedly. It doesn't help.

What helps is the transit of the Moon trine Saturn, which lets you own who you are right now and gives you the power to walk away from those who need to put you back into that place of the past. That is their problem and no longer something you must concern yourself about. Time to move on.

2. Virgo

Twemoji | Canva

On August 29, you are going to do something that will shock even you, and that is, you will officially kiss the past goodbye. This is huge, and it's not just related to one thing; it's a whole mess of things that you've come to understand don't work for you, and now, during Moon trine Saturn, you are going to say "buh-bye" to those things of the past.

You feel as though you've wasted so much time already, honoring a state of mind you have no devotion towards. You've been acting on a program like a robot, and you're not a robot. This Thursday, you'll surprise yourself with your resilience and stun those in your life who expect you to act a certain way.

This is it, Virgo. This is the day you commit to the present and release yourself from a past that no longer works for you. It's time to make way for new life lessons; you have all you can get out of the past, and Saturn reminds you that if you don't move it, you'll get stuck. Nope. Not happening.

3. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

Breaking free from the past is something you seem to do more often than not, as the past seems to call you back for more contemplation continuously. You're starting to realize that until you weed out the last little bits, you'll remain attached to the past.

You'll find it much easier to compartmentalize what makes any part of the past worthwhile. No, of course, you don't have to chuck your entire past as there is much to refer to, but to live in the past? Now, you break free.

Because Saturn is a constant reminder of what used to be, it's easy to get too wrapped up in thoughts and memories of the old days. However, the wisdom of this planet is optimized in such a way that helps you, Sagittarius, see what is worth it and what must go out with the trash. Saturn brings discretion in choices, and choose to free yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.