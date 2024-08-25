3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity And Direction On August 26, 2024

On Monday, August 26, we will see how the final phases of the Gemini Moon affect how we see things, including how we proceed with whatever next steps there are. The day's astrology shows us that Gemini influences our perception, and this day offers us a view from the other side of whatever decision we've just made.

This is a day of great clarity and direction, and it will feel rather refreshing, too, as we come to see that we did the right thing by ourselves and feel secure about where we're going with all of it. We like the fact that we were strong enough to take a stance, and now we're standing, proud and strong.

The clarity we receive is a direct result of Gemini's energy, as it took us a while to figure out exactly what is needed to consider what we've done to be the right thing. We feel good about life now that we're on the other side of that decision. We know where we're heading — three zodiac signs now clearly envision the future.

Three zodiac signs find clarity and direction on August 26, 2024.

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images

These last few moments of Gemini's lunar influence are ones that you consider to be of high import to you, as you know that you've needed some clarity for a long time, and you feel that on this day, you may just end up wrapping it up for good. What's going on during August 26, is that you finally feel like you know what to do.

While that may sound trite, or glib, there's a personal reality here, Aries and the truth is that you've needed guidance for months now, on a certain topic, and finally, on Monday, you get to figure it all out, once and for all. This day brings you the clarity and the direction you need so that you can proceed.

You've been stuck, and it's been taking a toll on you, mentally. All you want is the freedom to know that whatever you do on this day will end up with something beautiful the next day. You are no longer interested in messing your life up, and the direction you'll find on August 26, appears to be so right that you won't be able to say "no" to it.

2. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images

Gemini's energy was confusing at first, but it was through the confusion that you got to find the clarity within. What you've learned over the last few weeks is that to get to the bottom of something — especially something that bothers you deeply, you have to figuratively dive into the mess of it all.

By using a process of elimination, you can find out the truth, and that is how this day plays out for you. You're at the final stages of whatever confused state of mind you're in, and you know you cannot keep this up indefinitely. You need answers, relief, clarity...and that is what Gemini's influence brings you, thankfully.

By digging in the dirt, you're able to see very clearly what really and truly doesn't work for you, and by getting rid of that which is no longer a part of it, you free yourself for bigger and better things. As a result, you will know very clearly what your next move needs to be, and you also know that it will bring positivity.

3. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images

You have always been a seeker of truth, and the irony here is that you oftentimes find yourself going down a path of lies. What this means is that you've been lied to by friends and romantic partners, and this has caused you distress; it's also thrown you off when it comes to how you gauge things like...trust.

On August 26, however, you will find your North Star once again as the energy that resides in the Gemini constellation is there to jumpstart your trust again, in the form of you allowing yourself to be close to a person again. You don't want to live your life without this kind of feeling, and on Monday, you feel like the timing is finally right.

You have a vision of yourself as someone who is clearheaded and directed, and in terms of love and friendship, you feel you owe yourself another go 'round. Gemini's energy has pushed you to the place you need to be, and now, it's time for you to direct yourself toward making friends again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.