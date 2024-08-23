The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 24, 2024

Whenever the universe wants us to know something in our daily horoscope, if it's important and specific enough, it employs the use of the planet Mercury. On August 24, we will see how four zodiac signs can pick up on this very specific message due to a Mercury/Mars alignment taking place on this day.

Mercury's energy is all about messages, and for the four zodiac signs who are about to pick up on these cosmic hints, we'll find that what we learn on this day is definitely meant to be.

We'll see how our understanding of the specifics is exactly what leads us to more tremendous success. While this energy is available to everyone, we will find that it reaches the four zodiac signs quicker, as we are the people who need to hear this message the most.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on August 24, 2024.

1. Taurus

What's interesting about this particular day, Saturday, August 24, is that you've asked the universe for a sign, some kind of message or prompt to let you know what your next move should be, and bingo — it's here, and it's very specific; it feels as if the universe catered to your request.

During the Mercury/Mars alignment, you'll find that when you ask, you receive, and not only that, you receive fast. You wanted to know something about a certain person in your life, but you couldn't know this alone, so you reached out to cosmic intelligence for an answer, a hint, or a sign.

By day's end, you'll know exactly what you need to know about this person and what your next move should be regarding them. This is a very specific message, and it's only something you'll understand, so when you hear certain words, you'll know what they mean and how to apply them to your situation.

2. Leo

You've always trusted in the universe when it comes to coming through for you with a specific message or 'intel' when you need it. And on Saturday, August 24, you feel this is the day you need your answer. And you get it, too, Leo, because you have always known that if your need is great enough, the universe responds.

The universe uses the Mercury/Mars alignment to help you on at this time. You've been in desperate need of clarity; there's a situation that's taking place right now in your life that disturbs you but is also one that needs you to decide about. You can take it or leave it; on August 24, you'll know which direction to choose.

Whatever you choose to do on this day, Leo will be the right choice. This Mercury/Mars alignment clears many things up for you and leaves you without any doubt. That's how you can choose the right path because all you see before you finally makes sense.

3. Libra

You really like to be liked;, when you hear that someone doesn't like you, it hurts you, and you want to do something about it. You also like to pretend that it doesn't hurt, and at times, you get a little snobbish in your attitude towards whomever it was who decided you weren't their cup of tea.

Being a people pleaser is a hard job, and on August 24, you're going to realize that it's OK not to always please everyone; in fact, it's impossible. While you enjoy being popular, you'll find that during the Mercury/Mars alignment, you simply can't be everyone's number one.

For some reason, this hits you as good news, and that's a first for you, Libra. Knowing that you don't have to be the most popular kid in the class, so to speak, takes all the pressure off of you. This day's message shows you that you can relax by knowing you don't have to be number one all the time.

4. Capricorn

Ah, so here is an interesting set of events, and they are all heading your way, Capricorn. You are being told by the universe to get a move on. You've got this rapid-fire energy coming at you via the Mercury/Mars alignment, and it wants you to pay attention.

You've been lazy; not useless, but taking advantage of your downtime. It can't be helped, especially for someone like you who is always working, working, working. When you finally catch a break, it's like something you never want to leave. Alas, it would be best if you got back to work.

You are coming to terms with this and doing so happily. It's OK; you did your time off thing, and now it's time to concentrate on getting your head back in the game. The universe is telling you to take your time but to act now; get up off that couch and start thinking about work again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.