3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On August 22, 2024

We all know how an experience can really affect how we do things in the present, and on August 22, 2024, three zodiac signs will find that there might be an expiration date on the experience. In other words, as astrology tells us, during a transit such as Venus square Mars, we can only do one thing: overcome the past and heal from the heartache the past gave us.

That's right, it's time to let go and finally get around to living in the present. Amazing how the past can just grab hold and not let go until, of course, we realize that we're the ones letting it all happen. Three zodiac signs will snap out of that trance on this day, and the healing of the heart will begin in earnest.

Venus Square Mars is a very strong transit and has exceptional healing qualities. Because Mars is involved, we can take for granted the idea that once we put this strength into place, it will do its job. The day's job is to heal, release pain, and accept that the present, the now, is just fine as it is.

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on August 22, 2024.

1. Cancer

What spins your head around is something someone says to you in casual conversation. It seems that this person naturally gravitates toward thinking of you as someone who is tied to the past, so much so that when they refer to you, they consider this.

Are you that tied to the past, Cancer, and do all of your friends think of you as this sad-sack who can't get over something and must be appeased in this way? Ugh, oh wow, no, this cannot be, and because you have the support of the transit, Venus square Mars, you'll be whipping yourself out of this trance, but fast.

It's the idea that others perceive you as 'stuck' that has you leaping out of that stuck state so that you can truly overcome the past and heal from the heartache that has presented you as someone who can't move on. No more of that, Cancer. It's time to take a giant leap for the sake of your own heart.

2. Leo

You have held on so tightly to a memory that you know will not do you any good, and yet your pride has stood in the way of the healing that is due to come your way. Fortunately, your pride doesn't stand a chance in the presence of Venus square Mars, and on August 22, you may just accidentally end up healed.

The universe does not want to see you in pain, Leo, and neither do you; you just never considered letting go as part of the plan, and what you'll come to realize during Venus square Mars is that the only way to go forward is by releasing what keeps you stuck in the past.

You can't go backward, and it's not as if you didn't try; you did, and you got nowhere. This day shows you that the future is bright and that all you have to do to reach that kind of happiness is to believe in yourself and trust in the idea that you, too, can and will heal. Your heart deserves this.

3. Aquarius

You, alone, know what keeps you clinging to the past, and you alone also know that it's pretty hard for you to just give it all up. Still, the world moves on, and you're stuck in the past, hoping to heal without making much effort to do so. You know what holds you back, and you'll figure out that this one takes personal effort.

You must want to heal, Aquarius, if you're ever to actually do it. And on this day, you'll see something shining through and it will look to you like an opportunity to take the idea of healing seriously. Before, it was just a set of words; now, you want this to be your reality.

What you also know is that this one has to come from within. You do not like to take advice or any kind of hint. You'll rebel at the first sign of someone wanting to impress you with an idea of theirs. Now, you're open to advice, and Aquarius, that's a good thing. It's good to learn how to heal; it will benefit you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.