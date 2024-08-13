5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On August 14, 2024

A beautiful day is ahead for the collective, according to the horoscopes for August 14, 2024. Five zodiac signs will have a beautiful day as they find the courage to be more authentic and grow. The Sagittarius Moon and Mars conjunct Jupiter reveal a line between knowing where you want to be and what you can accomplish in the future. Hold your core beliefs in your heart and your true values in your mind while leaving room for growth and exploration.

Mercury Retrograde will transition from Virgo to Leo on Wednesday. We become more creative and less detail-oriented and methodical. As with all retrogrades, the slower you go, the easier it will be to incorporate the lessons of this transit. Ask yourself, "Will you listen to your heart on this day? Or will you remain where you are for a while longer?" Let's see what this day will bring for five specific zodiac signs.

Five zodiac signs with the most beautiful horoscopes on August 14, 2024.

1. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Pisces best time of the day: 8-9 am

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang out with: Other Pisces

Pisces, trust your inner guide on Wednesday. Not everything may be as it seems on the surface. If you can do this, you will discover the blessings that are here for you. It's the cosmic way of extending protection.

You are also encouraged to observe and note any signs and synchronicities around you. Deep insights about the way forward will be revealed to you through them. If you feel you have a psychic bond with a particular animal or nature spirit, trust that unique bond too.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius's best time of the day: 7 am

Best zodiac sign for Sagittarius to hang out with: Pisces

Sagittarius, sometimes to achieve something of true value, one must sacrifice time, energy, effort, and more at first. Don't shy away from this burden. It's the kind that always leads to true rewards. That's your cosmic blessing on Wednesday.

You are also encouraged to seek out people, places, and situations that bring out the light within you. Happiness is infectious, indeed, but it is also inspiring. So be sunny and choose sunshine, too!

3. Gemini

Gemini's best time of the day: 12 pm

Best zodiac sign for Gemini to hang out with: Cancer & Scorpio

Gemini, you have more choices in front of you than you realize. Don't box yourself! Self-sabotage is so last century, says your message for Wednesday. If you trust yourself and your ability to grow, you will unlock all the blessings that are here for you. And that includes some new friends!

Also, now's an excellent time to add some jokes to your ready-to-go collection. Anytime you need a little lightheartedness, you can pull one of them out of your mind and surprise the crowd with suave delivery and charm. Give it a try and see!

4. Capricorn

Capricorn's best time of the day: 2-4 pm

Best zodiac sign for Capricorn to hang out with: Leo

Capricorn, the time has come to make up your mind about your true priorities in life. Once you know them, no one will be able to stop you. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

Just know that this is only the first step. You must be willing to put in the work so the universe can conspire in your favor more easily. You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the food you eat or cook. They will have an impact on your drive and confidence, too.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius' best time of the day: 12 pm

Best zodiac sign for Aquarius to hang out with: Leo & Virgo

Aquarius, never doubt your inner compass when it comes to life. You were not born to walk someone else's path. You are meant to walk yours. When you trust that inner knowing, no one can distract you from what's right for you or divert you from what's meant for you alone. That's your cosmic blessing and message for Wednesday.

You are also urged to take your rest and the need to sleep more seriously. Burning out will help no one, least of all you. But rest will give you the power to do twice as much as you could have done without it and on low batteries.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic.