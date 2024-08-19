Horoscopes Will Be Super Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs From Now To August 25, 2024

The week of August 19 starts with a magical alignment of the Sun and Mercury in Leo, conspiring to help you begin a new journey in your life. Your words and actions are aligned under the heart-centered sign of Leo, helping you embrace the abundance that comes from positivity and fulfillment.

As you realize that you can choose joy and are reaffirmed by the luck that you attract into your life because of it, you can use the Virgo energy later in the week to make a new plan for your future dreams.

The Sun will shift into Virgo, beginning a new zodiac season on Thursday, August 22, just before Vesta returns to this earth sign on Saturday, August 24. Virgo energy purifies, renews, and helps you heal the parts of yourself that you thought you had to suffer to be successful.

There is no reason to go through life miserable. You don’t need to feel energetically exhausted, drained, or even disheartened by your life, but to not feel that way; you also need to consciously choose to invest in what feels good to your soul.

Goodness, joy, fulfillment, and even bliss aren’t superficial feelings but those that come from living in your divine purpose. The more you do what feels good for your soul, the luckier and more successful you will become. You can radiate more joy and embrace the small moments of pleasure — that eventually help to add up to a life created based on what feels good to your soul.

Three zodiac signs will experience lucky horoscopes from now to August 25, 2024.

1. Capricorn

Ennona_art, sololos from Getty Images signature | Canva Pro

Everything is about to improve, dear Capricorn. Virgo Season begins on Thursday, August 22, bringing luck, abundance, and new opportunities into your life. Besides being a time of increased possibilities, you also tend to want to adventure more out into life and are more open to taking certain risks.

As you have been navigating feelings of change occurring in your life, as well as recent benefits to your career, this may be the time to start to expand upon all of that and decide for yourself what you really want to manifest.

Instead of only thinking logically, try to tune into your intuition and begin to listen more. You tend to approach abundance and even success in a very logical and pragmatic way, and while you do find achievement, it’s also okay to take a break from the norm and simply say yes to what feels good to your soul.

With Virgo ruling over your house of luck, there is a similar grounding, planning, and logical nature to even how you approach increasing your abundance and experiencing life.

Yet, at a certain time you must trust that you have put everything in place necessary to achieve success. Let yourself become a bit more spontaneous around this time, believe in those exciting opportunities when they arise, and remember that life isn’t only supposed to bring success — but joy as well.

2. Sagittarius

primipil | Canva

You will finally reap the rewards for all the work you’ve been putting in behind the scenes, Sagittarius. Asteroid Vesta will return to Virgo on Saturday, August 24, allowing you to show up professionally as you’ve always desired.

This means there are fewer distractions and even doubts in your life. You are focused, committed, and ready to do what it takes to fully commit to your own success. During this time, your attention to detail is magnified, so it’s important to trust your instincts and let this gift shine through all you do.

Like in other areas of your life, you often have a more meandering approach to your career as you need more time to figure out what you’re meant to do. You experience everything and then, with time, figure out what actually calls to you.

While financial wealth is always a determining factor in your decisions, you must also make sure you’re balancing that with a job that genuinely feels good to your soul. As much as money may seem to be everything, that high-paying job that you dread going to won’t feel as fulfilling — and instead, it’s about the overall abundant life that you want to currently manifest.

You don’t need to take any crazy risks around this time, but you do need to focus on the whole picture and not just the bottom line to finally achieve the recognition you deserve.

3. Aries

primipil | Canva

There is more to life than just work, Aries, and now you will be given a chance to see what it feels like to genuinely be in love with how you choose to spend your time. Mercury and the Sun will unite in Leo, forming a cazimi on Monday, August 19. This is an incredibly lucky transit, even with Mercury retrograde, especially as it will occur in your house of joy, pleasure, and even love.

During this time, you focus on enjoying your life — not struggling through it, not doing whatever needs to be done, but genuinely being in love with everything you choose to put your energy into. But the magical aspect of all this is that you’ll start attracting more of what you want once you shift your priorities.

Mercury and the Sun in Leo, not only help with having your words and actions in alignment, but they also serve as a new beginning. In this case, this really is the start of your joy in being at the center of every decision you make. Of course, there may be challenging days on this path, but they will feel different because you know that you can choose what genuinely feels good to your soul.

This will affect your professional life, the home you create, and even your romantic relationship — so if anything doesn’t feel good, it’s time to say good riddance. Create space for what you want. Believe that you can live the life you dream of — as all you need to do is start choosing it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.