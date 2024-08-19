3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True On August 20, 2024

August 20, 2024, helps us to reach out toward the farthest place our imagination can take us, and ironically, we will receive help with this kind of broad-minded thinking as the planet Saturn makes an important statement on this day. Astrologically, we're looking at Moon conjunct Saturn and its influence on dreams and their potential.

If you've ever been told that your thoughts and dreams were really out there, then you might feel as if this day is one where your ideas are truly the kind that seems impossible but desirable. This means that, because of the transit Moon conjunct Saturn, we dream big, but we only know how possible these dreams can be.

And so, whether friends and family support us or not, three zodiac signs will see those dreams through to the very end. We aren't waiting around for approval or even a "go-ahead'. We see things very personally, and only we know how possible it is for us to make our dreams come true.

Three zodiac signs whose dreams come true on August 20, 2024.

1. Cancer

You're not just fantasizing about "someday" at this point, Cancer; you've got a full-blown dream in your mind, and you mean to manifest it, one way or another. You've always believed that you had the power to make things happen, and the interesting thing is you're right.

The transit Moon conjunct Saturn shows you that you could stop now and keep those dreams inside your head, but you're not about to stay put, Cancer. You want to see your dreams through, and because of your concentrated effort and determination, this will be the day you start to see some real solid results.

You'll love what you see as well, as everything really is going according to plan, and while you keep in mind that Saturn is here to show you that there are restrictions, you listen well, but go ahead with your plans anyway. You take it all into consideration, which is good, but still, you persist, and persistence, in your case, creates success.

2. Leo

Your dreams come true on August 20 because you want to fulfill a certain birthday request for yourself, and this seems to be the time and place to create such a happy moment. While you are a very loved person and you've got friends aplenty, you like to do something nice for yourself every now and then, and during Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll be able to focus on that.

Making a dream come true for yourself isn't such a tall order as you aren't dreaming that big today. You simply wish for something that is uniquely you, and you've made it so that it's not such a hard thing to manifest.

And so, you make a dream come true for yourself, but in doing so, you invite others in to participate in your manifested dream, which also makes others happy. Share and share alike is your motto You make sure your birthday season is happy.

3. Aquarius

There's a very good reason your dreams will come true: you stuck with the plan and never stopped believing. This is so important, and while you've dealt with the naysayers and those who don't support your dream, you've risen above them all.

Your dream is yours to manifest, and nobody else's, and so if you have the good fortune to utilize the powers of Moon conjunct Saturn, then you'll be able to create for yourself the supreme circumstance for the manifestation of your best dreams. You aren't kidding here; you knew this would happen, and now, here it is.

Whether this is about money or love, it's all yours, Aquarius. You've spent enough time inside your mind, but you always knew there would be an element of reality involved, so you prepared yourself for the moment. The moment is now, so appreciate it and be grateful. It's all yours, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.