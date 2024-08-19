If the universe is trying to tell us something, on August 20, 2024, its message will come to us through the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn. Astrologically speaking, this is a transit that conveys messages, and four zodiac signs will be particularly receptive to picking up on universal hints and nudges this Tuesday.

What we think we're hearing is important and could potentially be life-changing. Four signs will figure out something about their lives that may be pivotal moments. This day comes with decisions that need to be made, and because of Saturn's influence this Tuesday, we will be getting over something or someone.

Advertisement

The universe has an important message for 4 zodiac signs on August 20, 2024.

1. Aries

George Lovic, brunassaraiva, Anne | Canva

Advertisement

If you've ever been told to "get over it," you may experience something of this nature on this day, too. August 20 is all about you getting over it, and while that's not meant to sound rude, the rude awakening is something you knew was coming. And now, it's here and it's time for you to pay attention.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll see that you can no longer return to your bad habits or unhealthy practices. You know it and you know it well; something in your life needs an upgrade and only you can bring that into reality. It's your turn to take responsibility, Aries.

Because of the Moon conjunct Saturn transit, you're looking at the temptation to stay the same and suffer the consequences for it. Being that you are not that kind of person and you certainly want nothing to do with suffering, you change your ways, admit your failings, and do the best thing possible for yourself. Winner, always.

Advertisement

2. Libra

George Lovic, brunassaraiva, Anne | Canva

If the universe is trying to convey a message to you on August 20, 2024, then Libra, it would be a good idea for you to sit up straight and take it all in. You've been spending an awful lot of time wasting time. You know you want more out of life and yet, you get lazy. Who could blame you, after all, we all get this way.

Still, you've got the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn working to snap you out of it, and this is your message of the day: Snap out of it. Yes, it's that simple and to the point. Sometimes simplicity is the only thing that works, and if the point is to get you up and out there again, then it's up to you to listen.

Advertisement

Moon conjunct Saturn works on you by showing you that life is short and precious and that while it's cute to think we can waste as much of it as possible, you'll get a real example of how precious and fragile it all is, on August 20. It's time to get yourself back in the game, Libra. Do it.

3. Sagittarius

George Lovic, brunassaraiva, Anne | Canva

Advertisement

The important message heading your way tells you to start saying "No" a lot more than you do now. That's right, Sagittarius. The universe is calling you out, and you are now expected to respond. All of this means is that if you don't want to do something, don't do it.

You owe nobody your begrudged action; you have gone so far out of your way for people just to satisfy their whims, and you are starting to resent all of them. So, rather than become bitter and jaded towards people, just learn how to say no to them when no is what you mean.

During the transit, Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll see that you've given far too much of yourself away and that if you want to live the rest of your life feeling self-respect, then it's time to reclaim some of your true essence. Don't give yourself away anymore, Sagittarius. Know your worth and defend it.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

helga Frode, brunassaraiva | Canva

You don't like to compete, but you can't help but feel a tad competitive with certain people around you, and you're going to see that so much of your desire to avoid competition is due to the idea that you don't believe you're as good as they are, in whatever field it is.

What Moon conjunct Saturn brings you is the knowledge that not only are you just as good if not better than they are, but you don't need to feel like there's a competition. Your sense of insecurity rises and has you feeling as though you're not good enough when, in fact, you're excellent.

Advertisement

Saturn's energy shows you that you're in a class by yourself this Tuesday, and you don't ever have to worry about being second in line. You've got something so special, so rare, and the universe wants you to acknowledge it. Don't worry about them. They are over there, and you are the only one over here. It's all good, Pisces.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.