3 Zodiac Signs Will Likely See Their Dreams Come True On August 16, 2024

The Moon aligns with Saturn as it trines Venus on August 16, 2024, manifesting dreams for three zodiac signs. Friday holds pure potential. Astrologically, we're looking at a very powerful horoscope for manifestation, meaning that if we think it — 'it' can become real. This leads us to believe that if we've been dreaming of something for years, it has the power of all those years to create momentum.

Three zodiac signs will see their dreams manifest as reality, and the interesting part is that with so much Saturn energy in the cosmic sky happening, this manifestation won't come as a surprise. This dream is born out of love; we expected it.

Because the Moon is in trine with Venus, all goes well in the end. We did the work, and now we can see how all of our determination and fervor got us to this place. The dreams we manifest happen because we never stop believing in them, and we get to see them come true.

Three zodiac signs see their dreams come true on August 16, 2024

1. Virgo

artists4love | Canva

Venus is your best friend, and because you've got Saturn to deal with, you'll find that it's good that the Moon is trine with your bestie. You've finally struck gold; your dreams are about to manifest, and nothing can stop you — not even Saturn.

You have gone through all of the motions of self-doubt and fear, and yet, as time goes on, the only thing you can think of is how genuine your feelings are and how you do want this one dream to come true because you don't feel you're asking for too much. What you dream of is possible.

And on August 16, it's more than possible; it's probable and will bring you great self-confidence. That you can see your dream come true enables you with great power; you believe in yourself now, Virgo, and that's a major step. Friday only brings you good things.

2. Aquarius

artists4love | Canva

Believing something into being is kind of your thing, Aquarius, as you've never really played by any established rules when it comes to manifesting a dream. You believe a dream is on its way to becoming real; that's just how it goes in your Aquarius book.

Because you've got a hefty and somewhat negative Saturn influence, you might feel challenged to a degree, as if the universe isn't backing you up when it comes to making your dreams come true. And that is when you harness the power of Venus, which easily comes to your aid.

Moon trine Venus is a transit that works well with those of us who dare to dream, and you are amongst the biggest of the dreamers, Aquarius. You'll fly past Saturn's gates and show the universe that believing is seeing and not the other way around. You are the one who makes it all happen.

3. Pisces

artists4love | Canva

What makes this feel so special for you, Pisces, is that you don't ask for much in this life, and what you'll receive is far beyond your wildest imagination, and all of it is good. On Friday, you'll see a dream of yours come true.

The fun part is that you weren't all that attached to having this dream come true; it would be wonderful if it did, but just the same, you've always been happy with 'whatever.' When your dream manifests for you, you can thank the Moon trine Venus for its guidance.

This is more than a dream come true, Pisces; on Friday, you get in touch with gratitude in a big way, as you are very thankful that the universe is so kind to you, even when you don't expect it to be. Your detachment adds to the picture, know this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.