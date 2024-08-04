5 Zodiac Signs Will Have Beautiful Horoscopes On August 5, 2024

Open your heart, and luck will flow in when you are not looking. That's the message and theme for Monday, August 5, 2024. That's how you can meet the cosmos halfway! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence: Virgo, Libra, Aquarius, Leo, and Cancer. The rest should try to follow their hearts, too.

We have a really important astrological transit on August 5. Mercury Retrograde will begin in Virgo on this day and continue until August 28 in Leo. So pace yourself! A backward-dancing Mercury always throws spanners around, especially when it's in the zodiac sign of perfection.

Those who understand themselves well will be favored (or at least know how to protect themselves). If you can be mindful and go slow, you will do well.

Moon conjunct Venus in Virgo is the primary benefactor on this day. It reminds us that perfectionism can get in the way of creativity, but it's not necessarily a bad thing altogether. After all, perfection is a subjective experience and depends on the personal vision of the person judging something as so (or not so).

As a creative, this will help you be happy with what you have created while enabling you to keep growing. With Mercury Retrograde also here, you must remind yourself that there's healthy perfectionism and unhealthy obsession. The former helps, and the latter will always hinder and impact your self-esteem.

Finally, with the Sun in Leo here to shine brightly for all of us, seek joy wherever you can. From the smallest of things to the grandest of gestures, nothing is beyond the purview of Leo's energy. The happiest souls will always rise, no matter what.

August 5, 2024 horoscopes will be beautiful for five zodiac signs:

1. Virgo

Virgo, Monday's energy is all about balance and looking at all the facets of a story before you make a decision. The cosmic forces have got your back! You must meet them halfway, too. Just remember not to ignore any red flags while you are at this.

Also, if you are itching to go traveling, go for it! Life's too short not to go on adventures and try something new. Better still, take your loved ones with you so you can make memories together.

2. Libra

Libra, Monday's energy is sweet and beautiful for you. Some of you will experience a glow-up under this influence. So watch out for an increase in social invitations and interactions! You will attract more people to you, but that will include a few energy vampires, too.

You should rest and relax properly. The next chapter of your life will be quite hectic for you, so build your strength, charge your batteries, and be prepared for good times to come. Just make sure to spend quality time with your loved ones while you are at this.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, when one chapter ends, another begins. It's the way of life. So don't be afraid to step into this new normal. The cosmic forces have got your back and will help you through thick and thin. All you have to do is trust yourself and your ability to grow and thrive.

Try to sleep well and rest your mind every day. The simplest things in life often have the greatest impact on us and our well-being. Now's not the time to jeopardize momentum with low internal batteries.

4. Leo

Leo, sometimes it's important to take a few steps back to charge forward with strength. Even a bow needs to be pulled back to ensure the arrow flies far and fast. That's your message for Monday. So, be mindful as you go about your day. You will know where to take a step back and where to be more patient before you spring.

Also, now's the perfect time to jazz up your dance routine. It can feel silly, especially if you are in your 30s, 40s, or older, but it will help you connect with your heart and inner child. How about learning a new TikTok dance from the kids?

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Cancer, the time is now to make your move. You have the full support of the cosmos behind you and will not fail if you don't sabotage yourself with bad beliefs. You've got this! Anyone who tells you any different is not on your side, even if they lie to you that they are.

Try to prioritize rest, sleep, and rejuvenation activities at this time. How about a facial at the end of the day or a foot massage at your local spa? Small things can often have big impacts and lead to bigger results.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.