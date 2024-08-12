Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On August 13, 2024

Three zodiac signs will happily enter a season of 'success' starting Tuesday, August 13, 2024, thanks to Sagittarius Moon opposite Uranus. We're finally figuring out how to rid ourselves of what depletes us to make room for abundance. Many of us would experience more prosperity if we can only recognize what prevents us from reaching such a logical goal.

If we have stood in our own way, and as a result, didn't get what we needed, then on August 13 we remove the obstacle: ourselves. We will experience the glory of achievement, and the only way to attract this kind of happy state is by admitting that it can happen. No more doubts, no more second guessing ourselves. The Sagittarius Moon makes sure we're all on the right track.

For three zodiac signs, August 13, 2024 leads the way to success.

1. Taurus

Onehourhappiness Creative, pixabay | Canva Pro

Now, this is the kind of news you can get behind, Taurus! A season of great manifestation? Yes, please. The Sagittarius Moon opposite Uranus,is opening up all the doors to opportunity, so you are right there with it. You know what you have to do, and you do it. Taurus is a a go-getter of the highest degree. When it's time to relax, you may be a serious pro, but when it's time to create and generate money, you're on it.

You'll see that you're in the right place at the right time to get your success started. You are the one who stands behind this energy, and while you are helped by the Sagittarius Moon opposite Uranus, you are the one who is going to show up for all this season of growth has to offer.

2. Libra

Onehourhappiness Creative, pixabay | Canva Pro

Tuesday opens up the doors to a great opportunity for you, Libra. Not only were you expecting the good times to roll, but you've been the major force behind all things abundant coming to you now. Your life is creative, and you need the thrill of knowing it's all leading 'somewhere.' You are goal-oriented and want to know that your hard work has a target. During the Sagittarius Moon opposite Uranus, you'll see that the last of the obstacles is out of the way and that the universe is giving you the 'all clear.'

You've really put yourself into whatever ushers in this season of merit. You know what you're doing, Libra. You are no slouch. You've been on the ball since day one, and now that this abundant season is upon you, you're ready for it, and you feel gratitude.

3. Sagittarius

Serhii Borodin, pixabay | Canva Pro

You aren't greedy as much as you welcome success, but you aren't sure you need more than the essentials. Over the years, you've seen both glamour and less-than-glamour, and you're happy to 'middle road' it. You are content with what you have. This season of ambition is at its beginning, and you will see that everything in your life is in order. You don't need or lack anything. You are fine with what you have and happy to maintain it 'as is.' This is your season, Sagittarius.

Oh sure, you wouldn't fight it if suddenly you won the lottery, which isn't promised here, but you'll at least win your private lottery of good feelings. You have found that being less attached to things makes life feel much more fortunate for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.