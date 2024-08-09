3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On August 10, 2024

The Moon squares Pluto on Saturday, August 10, a transit that can often make us change our position on something we might have thought we were stuck on. This essentially means that, according to astrology, three zodiac signs will have the opportunity to change their own lives for the better.

With all of Pluto's energy, especially in 'squared' formation, hovering around us, we come to see that if we don't change something in our lives, we will seriously see something destructive happen. We know it, and now ... we own it. We are going to change our lives because, quite simply, we are tired of our lives going downhill.

We may not even know what we're doing, but that's part of the plan, too. Sometimes, all we really need is a jolt to get us moving again. Being stuck does us no good, and since life is a procession, we need to get on that parade line and start living it.

August 10, 2024 is the day that three zodiac signs decide to change their lives for the better.

1. Taurus

For you, Taurus, this day, August 10, is all about taking action. You have started to watch yourself fade from glory. While you know the universe is all about ebb and flow, you are starting to worry that perhaps you've taken on too much 'ebb.' It's time to get your life back on track; it's time for major change.

You are fortunate that Moon square Pluto is on your side and favors you during this time, Taurus, as this transit will put the gas in your tank. You need inspiration and excitement, and you've realized that this one's up to you. You have to be the change you want to see in the world.

You have to be the love in your love life. You have to be healthy in your healthy lifestyle. In other words, with Moon square Pluto, you can't escape the idea that you have to be the one who makes this grand transformation. By knowing this and 'getting it,' you can improve your life.

2. Virgo

You're starting to notice that when you have a good attitude, things change in your life for the better. However, you aren't always that open to having a good attitude, Virgo, as you've sort of built yourself an image that tells people to 'watch out.' You like it that way, but at the end of the day, you're just a softie at heart.

What this day allows you to see is that, with the help of the transit Moon square Pluto, getting in touch with that inner softie is really something special and that it's nice to be nice. Maybe you'll even lighten up on that attitude just to see what happens. You'll realize that making people smile is addictive. You like it, and you want to do it more and more.

You've come to see that improving your life begins inside you. It's not an external exercise. You must reach deep within yourself to find the key to positive transformation, and once you discover it, as you will today, you must never let it go.

3. Sagittarius

For the longest time, you've felt like a defective toy — never good enough but special in your own way. You've kept yourself away from people simply because you didn't want what you believed to be your 'defects' acknowledged and subsequently abandoned. You've kept yourself away from love because, on some level, you thought you could never be anything but rejected.

Yet, something is going on that has you considering the idea that who you are as an individual is special. Because of the transit, the Moon squares Pluto, you want to stop wasting time feeling sorry for yourself and do something constructive with your life story.

This is a day of major change for you, Sagittarius. You aren't content to sit in the factory with the 'defective toys.' You want to play with the other kids. This is a day of maturity for you; you learn, and you improve. Moon square Pluto has not forgotten you. It's time to play. Race you to the playground!

