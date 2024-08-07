Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 8, 2024

August 8, 2024, brings us an ending of sorts. For three zodiac signs, we will feel relief and the knowledge that this kind of completion is something we really need in our lives. This day's astrological reading reveals that the Moon opposite Neptune plays an important part in how we heal from past relationships.

The planet Neptune has a profound influence on our inner workings, meaning how we think and perceive the major events of our lives. Sometimes, we get stuck, and usually, that has something to do with an inability to release ourselves from a memory.

A bad breakup or a sudden loss has launched us into a lifetime's worth of loneliness, which is why this day is important. We will find a way out of loneliness during the Moon's opposition to Neptune.

This transit allows us to break free from whatever prevents us from moving on. Logically, we know we have to live in the present and that we can't stay with something that no longer exists. This is how we create our loneliness and how we recognize it and rid ourselves of it.

For three zodiac signs, August 8, 2024, is the day they stop feeling lonely.

1. Taurus

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

You might not have even known that you were lonely. You probably tried to rid your mind of the thought. You don't like the idea that you, a very social and happy person, could ever get stuck in loneliness. Yet, you've come to see that this is at the heart of what you've been feeling over the last few months.

August 8, 2024, is one of those days that allows you to 'feel it to heal it.' What this means, Taurus, is that by admitting to yourself that, yes, you are indeed feeling lonely and maybe even a little sad about it, you can take the next steps toward ridding yourself of the feeling.

That's how the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune comes to your rescue. By placing thoughts into your head that really demands your attention, you can get rid of the feelings that are no longer useful to you. This has you understanding that if you really are tired of being lonely, then the 'cure' is only a phone call away.

2. Gemini

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

There's that one special person out there who always knows the right thing to say when you're feeling down. On August 8, you may feel a little lonely and perhaps even needy, so you may want to reach out to them. They will come through for you, Gemini.

You're probably trying to spare them another of your moody moments, but that mood is real, and it has you feeling lonely and down. It's OK to bring forth the powers that be in the form of the Moon opposite Neptune, as this transit can help you get out of your head and into something friendly and helpful.

In the long run, it's really all about you deciding that it's OK to reach out for help when you're feeling like this. You are well-loved, and there are people in your life who would gladly help you remove the burden of loneliness. The universe wants the best for you, and you are fortunate in this way because truly, even if you think you are, you are NOT alone.

3. Pisces

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

The loneliness that you've been feeling lately could grow worse if you let it, which is why you'll nip it in the bud during the transit of Moon opposite Neptune by doing something very simple and obvious: you will reach out to a friend for comfort. You don't have to go through this alone, and you know it.

Of course, we all tend to 'enjoy' our lonely little moments when we can feel sorry for ourselves. That's a totally human thing to do. Even though it seems like a negative indulgence, we will give ourselves those mini-moments of self-pity. Alas, for you, Pisces, the moment is over, and you want 'back' in the world.

So, because you are smart and because you have the backing of the transit Moon opposite Neptune on Thursday, August 8, you'll simply look yourself in the mirror and decide: enough is enough. It's time to have lunch with a friend and break this lonely stint of time. Your loneliness ends today because you have decided it to be so.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.