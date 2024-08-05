3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On August 6, 2024

On Tuesday, August 6, something goes right for us, leading to a financial reward. That sounds like good news, doesn't it? The day's astrological reading points to wealth and abundance, heading straight for three zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo and Sagittarius.

What makes it possible is that the Moon conjunct Mercury transit is here to smooth the way; we've given financial abundance an easier route to get to us. The wait is over on August 6. The affluence we've always dreamed of now seems more like a promise.

Because we've learned from our environment, we now know that there are certain rules we must follow if we are to gain the prosperity we desire. During Moon conjunct Mercury, we 'get it.' We make decisions that draw abundance to us.

The three zodiac signs that will attract wealth on August 6, 2024:

1. Taurus

margokukhar, Billion Photos, SvgCricuts | Canva Pro

There's a good reason you are about to attract cash. So much of it concerns the idea that you've finally snapped out of that trance that had you believing you weren't worthy of it. Well, those days are over, and you know it. As of Tuesday, you'll be bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and back on track for attracting riches.

You'll see that it's OK to have those occasional 'down' days but that staying there will not help you with anything. This is so very you, Taurus: not giving up but also not being untrue to your feelings. When you feel down, you let yourself have your moment, and then up you go.

When you're up, the world takes notice, and it's as if you switch on a sign that instantly starts pulling prosperity, an abundance of good feelings, and the promise of success. Sure, you have your moments, but you don't let them stop you — and that's why we love you, Taurus!

2. Virgo

margokukhar, Billion Photos, SvgCricuts | Canva Pro

There's a very good reason why the law of attraction works for you on August 6, and it's because you said 'OK' to it. Huh? What does that even mean? OK, it works like this: you are ordinarily a very humble person who doesn't always fight for themselves. You let people take advantage of you regarding work and pay, and today, you say 'no.'

When you demand respect and value, the universe suddenly perks up and comes through for you. This is why Moon conjunct Mercury is so important to you. This is the 'wish-fulfilling tree' that makes it possible for you to finally start attracting money instead of repelling it.

Oh, how sweet it is, and how sweet it will continue to be as long as you continue to value yourself in actual dollar bills. You are worth something, Virgo. You need to be paid for your work, and as soon as you come to terms with this and OWN it, the more prosperity you'll invite more riches. That's the Law of Attraction, baby.

3. Sagittarius

margokukhar,Billion Photos, SvgCricuts | Canva Pro

You have only recently discovered that you are a money magnet. While that might tickle your Sagittarius heart, the reality is that you haven't always thought of yourself as a 'product,' or rather, someone who can bring in heaps of bounty. Yet, you're the talented one in the bunch, so why not make the money that goes with the talent?

This is your big realization on August 6, and because the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury will nail it home in simple terms, you'll see that this really is a limitless venture. If you believe you are worth the money, then you will firmly stand by that decision.

The money will roll in, Sagittarius. No, you haven't 'sold out,' and no, you don't think in those kinds of terms any longer. You have immense value, and on Tuesday, you will pull income in ways that you only dreamed of once upon a time. Your time has come. Ka-Ching!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.