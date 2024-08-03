3 Zodiac Signs Attract New Opportunities On August 4, 2024

What's causing all the excitement on August 4, 2024, is the fact that we've got a beneficial — and thoughtful — transit working to see things through for us. Our daily astrology shows us that when we've got a cosmic event like Venus in Virgo, we are lucky in love and career moves.

Three zodiac signs will get to work, whether it's our time off or not. While this work may not be the kind that takes all day to complete, we'll get word that something we've been interested in, career-wise, is now interested in us.

Hmm, so that's a turn of events — and a positive one at that. It seems that the three zodiac signs involved will be attract new opportunities, ones they really want to be a part of. We'll see promise and possibility, and we will feel very inspired about what tomorrow just may happen to bring.

These three zodiac signs will attract new opportunities on Sunday, August 4, 2024:

1. Gemini

You didn't think this would happen, but the work you tried so hard to get? It's here, and it's doubling up on you by the minute. What's going on, Gemini, is that you went through a draught when it came to primo opportunities, and like the ebb and flow of the Moon, the waves are heading back up your shore.

What you're looking at right now is how the transit of Venus in Virgo affects your work life. Suddenly, you're a money-making machine, which definitely helps, considering it was only days ago that you were worried about where your next paycheck came from. It's coming, and Gemini and Venus in Virgo will make it so.

It may be a Sunday, but you work whenever work is available. You put out our feelers, and you picked up on a job that not only utilizes your talent but needs more of it. You are in the process of going from zero to sixty, as they say. Opportunities abound.

2. Capricorn

Not only can you attract new opportunities on Sunday, but you can also create entirely new plans of action for creating even more fantastic opportunities soon. With you, it's one thing that leads to another, Capricorn. During Venus in Virgo, you are large and in charge.

What you'll notice is that this isn't just a chance opportunity. You put this into motion a long time ago, and while it may only be now that you're starting to see a 'return' on your investment, it's here, and it's real. Venus in Virgo isn't joking around when it brings the opportunities, Capricorn, and you are there for all of it.

This bolsters your vision of success and self-confidence. You feel that you could always use more self-confidence, as it's just as easy for you to slink into the shadows of self-doubt. Alas, we'll have none of that. This is your 'big op' day. Go for it.

3. Pisces

If you are honest with yourself, one of the reasons that this Sunday works out so well for you is simply that you aren't distracted by things related to love or romance. Your love life is working out, so you can put it on the shelf for now. All is well in that world.

The Venus in Virgo's cosmic aspect helps you to concentrate on yourself, thereby creating a magnetic force field of positivity. You summon forth the powers of the universe, and by doing so, you attract incredible opportunities.

This is just what you've needed to feel like a complete person. While you are more than grateful for having the excellent love life you've always wanted, you need just a little more in other departments. It seems that once Venus in Virgo smiles down upon you, you'll be ripe for the best opportunities around. Nice to know, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.