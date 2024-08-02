3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On August 3, 2024

August 3 has us enjoying the benefits of a Leo Moon, and since it's Saturday and we're feeling good, we will make the most of this generous transit.

Astrology points the way, letting us know that three zodiac signs will be a little more open to the Leo Moon's influence than others might, but we all know that 'being this open' comes with a price.

What makes this day so special is that whatever we just suffered to get here, we're over it, and on August 3, we know it. Sometimes, we kid ourselves and tell ourselves that we are fully healed from some emotional pain. Yet, we're really just in denial. The healing comes when it does, and we must be patient.

Advertisement

But that isn't the case this Saturday. Three zodiac signs will experience a turn of good fortune because we HAVE healed. Now, for the first time in a long, long while, we are ready to usher in positive vibes and fortunate scenarios. We are ready, and that is why the universe is responding to us. We allow for a turn of fortune to take place.

Which zodiac signs will experience a turn of fortune on August 3, 2024? Aries, Gemini, and Capricorn.

1. Aries

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You experienced a turn of fortune on Saturday, August 3, because you wanted to experience this. You've got the Leo Moon to back you up; what you want is what you get. In your case, Aries, you aren't satisfied with a small 'sign' that things are improving. You want a showdown.

This Leo Moon delivers whatever you want, as long as you can handle it. Hey, who are we talking about here? As an Aries, 'handling' is what you do and what you do well. So, when you create a space in your world for good fortune, it leaps up to meet you halfway.

This is why you're a magical being, Aries. You make things happen that might not have happened had you not gotten involved. The universe backs you up on August 3 because you are so proactive about creating a fortune. Keep on doing what you do — it's working!

Advertisement

2. Gemini

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

You will definitely experience a turn of fortune and much for the better, Gemini, as you walk into a brand new season of luck starting this Saturday, August 3, 2024. With the Leo Moon on your side, you feel powerful and nervy. You aren't as fearful of new beginnings as you once were, and that might just be the trick here.

Advertisement

Because this is a season of opportunity for you, Gemini, you will have a moment when you wonder if this is the right move for you or not. Here's where everything changes, however, as this also signals your hesitancy. You've missed out before due to being overly cautious, and now, you know that it's now or never.

So, you go for it. You are being handed a rare opportunity, and this time, you won't blow it. You want it. You want all the nervous energy that it causes in you because you feel that it's all going to pan out as good fortune, and yes, you are right. It is. All of it.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

STILLFX from Getty Images, glow, Berry Art, MD.REZUAL KARIM | Canva Pro

Well, you wanted this, and now that you've got it, you can probably take a load off and start enjoying all you've worked so hard to create. You are just now walking into a very fortunate era in your life, Capricorn. You are just as grateful as you can be because you've seen both ups and downs and are much happier with the 'ups.'

During the Leo Moon, if you want it good, you get it good. This means that wherever you focus your positive energy, it becomes filled with it and eventually reflects on you. Essentially, this means that this Saturday, you'll feel very confident about where your life is going because you believe it's going in the right direction.

Advertisement

You work well with the Leo Moon, as Leo's energy complements your style. Today, good luck and fortune seem to seek you out. You don't really have to do much anymore. Your energy is now magnetic, and fortune seeks you out. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.