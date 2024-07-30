3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From The Past On July 31, 2024

July 31, 2024, marks the end of a month ... and the end of a mindset. For three zodiac signs, the astrological reading for the day predicts the presence and influence of the transit Moon square Neptune. What this transit represents for us is a reconciliation of past and present.

Because the Moon is also in Cancer when it squares with Neptune, we are particularly sensitive to what's happening around us. We may see that we can make changes in our lives to improve them, but this will take courage. Much of what we must be brave about is confronting a past event and resolving to leave it behind once and for all.

So, on this last day of the month, three zodiac signs will take the initiative and say goodbye to the past so that we may create our lives anew in the present. We break free because the option is clear: Live free in the present or remain stuck forever, on an endless loop in the past. What's your decision?

Three zodiac signs break from the past on July 31, 2024:

1. Gemini

Never in a million years would you think you could break free from the past as you've come to understand that you are who you are now because of the past. Yet, your former life has also become your identity, your calling card, and people have noticed your constant reference to a time gone by.

The interesting part is that, for some reason, you are just plain tired of the past. You've started to see that 'this is all you are,' and inside, you KNOW this isn't all you are. That's when Moon square Neptune comes in to back this idea up for you.

This is when you start trusting in the present, knowing that it's worth a shot and that breaking free from the past doesn't mean erasing yourself but adding to a colorful past that is responsible for the person you are now. It's time to break free from the pain of the past, keep the good stuff in mind, and move on. The present awaits Gemini.

2. Aquarius

What has troubled you is that you're living in the past, and you don't see it that way. What others say to you sometimes gets under your skin, and you'll find that the words of a friend bother you deeply, mainly because they've hit a nerve.

This suggests that you may be stuck in the past and that if you want to live up to all that you see yourself, you need to break free from that clutching past and move on. But how? Is this something you really need to do?

Wednesday brings clarity from confusion for you, Aquarius, as you fight off the urge to deny the truth that rises within you. Alas, you know what is real now, and that's how Moon square Neptune works on your mind. It shows you that it's OK to let go of the past because the present is actually awesome.

3. Pisces

You don't see any urgent need to let go of the past, as this is where your memories reside, and as far as you can tell, that's a happy place. You have never really felt the need to break free from a past that doesn't trouble you. However, there's a present tense that demands your attention, and you need to heed it.

You will see that while your life is filled with endless quaint memories, you are also becoming quite forgetful and negligent about the present. This is starting to cause chaos in your life—at the moment. This is where you get the hint. You don't have to surrender your memories, but you may want to push them aside now and then so that you don't accidentally destroy something.

You can break free from the past, but that's not as dramatic as it seems, Pisces. This new freedom allows you to enjoy the present as much as the past. You are simply free to enjoy both now. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.