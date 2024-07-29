3 Zodiac Signs Rise Above Challenges On July 30, 2024

It's the end of the month, and on this second-to-last day, July 30, we will find that we are just about to start something new. If we're to succeed, then we are definitely going to have to rise above a few unsettling challenges. Astrology gives us the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, and for three zodiac signs, this means ACT NOW.

We're no longer in a position to put off that one particular action again and again. Time is of the essence here, and if we're to walk into August in one piece, then we had better get ourselves together right this minute. We may feel fear, as what lies ahead seems to be challenging, but really ... so what? This is life, and we must live it.

Fear of the unknown has us imagining only the most negative when, in fact, there's nothing here to fear. We simply 'do not know' what August will bring us. What this day shows us is that there's no need to worry about things that don't exist.

This is the challenge that three zodiac signs rise above at this time. While they may seem trivial ... we all know how hard it can be to greet the future. Moon conjunct Jupiter helps us to see it all positively.

Moon conjunct Jupiter helps three zodiac signs to rise above their challenges starting July 30, 2024.

1. Cancer

Well, it does appear that time is fleeting. If you really want to do that thing you've had in mind, it will take courage to get yourself on the move. Let's move it, Cancer. This day presents you with a situation: Act now or miss your opportunity. You won't be able to complain if you don't act now, so why not get on the ball?

You'll see that overcoming the day's challenge is easier than you thought. With the Moon conjunct Jupiter in your charts, you not only overcome but also rise above and love every moment of it. You knew this would happen if only you made the move.

So, you make the move. You get involved. You are no longer cramped by fear as you work with Jupiter's magnificent power source, which acts like a fire beneath you. You are ready to overcome that one challenge in your life that you continuously use as a crutch. No more, Cancer!

2. Scorpio

What you know as of this day, July 30, 2024, is that you can no longer waste any time and that whatever it is that you need to participate in, you must forge ahead and make it real. You know very well that whatever has held you back was something you could indeed get over. With the help of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will do just that.

Overcoming a challenge is both terrifying and empowering to you, Scorpio. While you like to see yourself as a brave person who takes chances, you have given in to fear in the past, and that fear has become your comfort zone. This fear dissolves during the Moon's conjunction with Jupiter, as there is no longer a place for it.

You will take hold of your fear and come to know it for what it's worth: a good intuitive hit or warning, but one that cannot impede upon your life. No longer are you here to give in to fear as you've started to notice that your quality of life has lessened due to it. It's time to get past this obstacle; the challenge is on, and you will overcome it.

3. Sagittarius

The challenges you have before you are minute and seemingly meaningless, but to you, you've made them gigantic and important. You see the truth in this, and you know you've started to make your fear into a living thing. You feel you need to control it. Yet, when you cannot, you go into hiding.

What Moon conjunct Jupiter presents to you as a challenge on July 30 is the idea of you seeing these small events for what they are: small events. You have catastrophized them into big things, and that gives you an 'out.' If you believe there's a disaster to come, you hunker down and hide.

However, during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you cannot hide because you want to get past it all. You are no longer happy with the idea of shrinking every time a challenge comes up. On July 30, you will face this challenge, and you will overcome it. This is only the beginning. Let down those floodgates, Sagittarius. It's time to renew your bravery.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.