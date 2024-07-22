5 Zodiac Signs That Experience The Happiest Horoscopes On July 23, 2024

You have the world within you. If only you look, you'll find it. That's the whimsical message on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, for the entire collective. Five zodiac signs will still have the best horoscopes here. They are: Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and Pisces. The rest should try to learn that the cosmic currents are shifting in their favor, too.

With the Sun in Leo standing out as the cosmic benefactor on this day, you will shine bright if you give yourself the chance. No more hiding, says the Sun. Let the world see your inner genius. You never know what it will spark. Besides, no one becomes an overnight success or is lauded as a genius from the get-go. Every idea grows and changes, every person learns and grows, and so will you if you choose to. You have the Sun powering you ... if you allow it to.

Venus conjunct Vesta in Leo adds weight to this message by reminding us that what's considered beautiful, pure, and true may be different for different groups of people and cultures in the world.

That does not mean your way of living and your cultural uniqueness is strange. In fact, when you lean into your roots, you will find more strength than you could have ever imagined. Plus, that doesn't stop you from appreciating other cultures in the world. That's the best thing about being alive in the 21st century with all its flights, boats, trains, and so on.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the happiest horoscopes on July 23, 2024.

1. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Learning to speak your mind and embracing authenticity.

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Cancer, the energy on Tuesday has a whimsical quality to it for you. Gossip will bring you what you lack right now. For some, it will bring some drama and color back to your back. For others, it will help you lift out of the doldrums. It's a strange blessing, but as long as the gossip is funny and not vicious, it will do the trick.

Also, have you ever thought of going to the karaoke bar at the beginning of the week? You don't have to if you feel shy. Try to sing to your heart's content on this day, one way or another.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Doing one thing you truly enjoy and taking photos to remember the moment.

Best time of the day: 6 pm

Leo, trust your own counsel on Tuesday. You are shining bright at this time and may have experienced a glow-up recently. This brings out the negative forces from the woodwork that don't want to see you grow and thrive. Don't ignore any red flags! This is your protective blessing for the day.

Also, animals are highlighted here for you in a strange way. If you can mimic the sounds of a particular animal, read about their life and social structures. Deep insights await you on this path.

3. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Working through a problem that you've delayed focusing on.

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Virgo, you are a king/queen if you believe you are. That's your message for Tuesday. Don't diminish your worth just because you have certain bigoted individuals around you who find gratification in harming people's morale and esteem. It's not you, it's them. That's your protective blessing for the day.

You are also encouraged to cry and purge all the bad feelings within you. It will help you see the situation more clearly. Journaling can definitely help with this, too, after the purge. You've got this! ... if you believe.

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Taking time out for yourself and resting.

Best time of the day: 4 pm

Taurus, the energy on Tuesday has a collaborative feel to it for you. Don't shoulder all the burdens by yourself. You will fare better if you divide the responsibilities and allow the creativity of others to come up with quick solutions, too. That's where you will find your blessings.

You are also encouraged to go slower than usual on this day and rest more than usual. The next leg of your journey will demand a lot from you. This is the perfect time to recharge your batteries and lift your heart and soul.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Writing down your dreams and setting an intention.

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Pisces, you shine bright like a diamond even when you try to hide your shine. So why hide? You have something beautiful within you that wishes to emerge and dazzle the world. The cosmic forces are here to help you nurture this, especially during the ongoing Neptune Retrograde.

If you feel called to, maintain a dream journal. If you already have one, be diligent about recording your dreams, even the snippets you see during naps and random daydreams. Important messages, clues, and symbols will come to you through this source.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.