4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On July 28, 2024

July 28 brings us the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus, and while that may not sound like much, what's taking place astrologically, for us down here on the pale blue dot is that this is a day of great blessings, and we will see this blessing manifest for four zodiac signs in our horoscope.

What could a blessing be? It may come in the form of avoidance, as in, we decline an invitation and come to see afterward that whatever it is we were invited to turned out to be a disaster. It could be withholding information, or it could come as choosing not to do something.

Because it's a Last Quarter Moon in Taurus, we're looking at waning energy, and this kind of energy shows us in blessings that have us being spared an uncomfortable situation.

A blessing from the universe is coming for these four zodiac signs on July 28, 2024.

1. Cancer

brand311766527 | Canva

Blessings come to you mainly because you've got the Quarter Moon here to inspire you to make the right decision. As we've mentioned, this day is much more about withholding than it is about proceeding, and what you'll come to see is that by staying home, you're doing yourself a favor.

The energy surrounding you this Sunday isn't passive; it's highly motivated and effective, but the action required here is the idea that 'no action' is necessary. By not getting involved in something on this day, you end up living a very blessed existence, which you want to consider.

By not participating, you attract stability. By not getting involved, you create security in your life. By not speaking up, you are protected, and so on and so on. This Quarter Moon in Taurus lets you know that the true power of the day lies in withholding, not expressing.

2. Scorpio

brand311766527 | Canva

Only you know what a true blessing it is to not have to attend a certain party or event, and while you might not get it at first, your desire to be free from this obligation will bring you more and more self-satisfied freedoms along the way.

Because you're working with the waning power of the Quarter Moon, you can tell that you just don't have the strength to get involved with this one thing that seems to be putting endless amounts of pressure on you. You will reject this on July 28, and you will be happy you did.

As a Scorpio, you are usually very friendly and accommodating, but you are not a pushover, and you'll find that by standing up for what you want, which is to do nothing and not get involved, you'll summon up a bunch of blessings for yourself in the form of self-control and confidence.

3. Aquarius

brand311766527 | Canva

You will receive blessings from the universe due to the presence of the Quarter Moon in Taurus. How such a thing will manifest as a blessing lies in the idea that it will be on this day that you say a firm 'no' to a situation that wanted you to say "yes."

What you get out of this is a sense of autonomy. You aren't here to fulfill someone else's expectations, and you won't do anything of the sort on this day. By holding back, you can display your power and stoicism; this will grant you respect, and both parties will understand that when you say "no," you mean "no."

This establishes you as a person with boundaries and self-respect, and this is a blessing that will follow you wherever you go, from now on. By allowing yourself the power of no, you allow yourself the blessings of "yes" when it comes to feeling good about yourself and living life on your own terms.

4. Pisces

brand311766527 | Canva

You are always very sensitive to the powers of the Moon, and when it wanes, you pick up on the natural ebb and flow of the universe. Right now, you feel as though you are being drained of energy, but this is what allows you to listen to your body and do what's right for it.

This is how you open the gates to the blessings of the universe, Pisces, as this Sunday puts you in the position of turning someone down. This has nothing to do with whether or not you like this person and all to do with you listening to your own heart and knowing that you're just not in the mood to be social.

By permitting yourself to decline an offer, you make more room for self-care and the idea of being good to yourself. July 28, may end up as one of those days when sleeping in is exactly the right thing to do. And if that includes cookies, then you'll be the one to count those blessings.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.